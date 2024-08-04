Riley's L.A. Guns Unplug For 'The Ballad of Jayne'

(GRB) Riley's L.A. Guns have released their acoustic rendition of their band's classic hit 'The Ballad of Jayne', available now via Golden Robot Records and announces a special vinyl release of the track.
This reimagined version offers fans a fresh, stripped-down take on one of the band's most beloved songs, showcasing their musical versatility and emotional depth.
In celebration of this release, Riley's L.A. Guns is also launching an exclusive 7-inch vinyl edition of the acoustic single. Available on August 16th, this special vinyl release can only be purchased as part of a bundle, making it a must-have collector's item for dedicated fans and vinyl enthusiasts alike.
