The Plot In You Share 'Been Here Before' Video

08-04-2024
The Plot In You Share 'Been Here Before' Video

(Cosa Nostra) The Plot In You have announced their forthcoming EP 'Vol. 3' set for release on Friday, November 8. In celebration of the announcement, the band has dropped their poignant lead single "Been Here Before" and the official video (via Fearless Records).

The track takes listeners on a journey of the highs and lows in relationships by masterfully blending raw, intense vocals, heavy instrumentation, and fast-paced drums with an ending of ethereal clarity.

Speaking about "Been Here Before", vocalist Landon Tewers shared: "This song was the first Plot tune where I took influence from some pop-punk artists, speaking on relationship themes and the push and pull that comes with being with someone through hard times."

Prior to today, the band released their 'Vol. 2' EP which includes tracks "Closure", "Don't Look Away", and "All That I Can Give". Altogether, the tracks have amassed an impressive 14 million streams on Spotify alone and over 1.2 million views and counting on YouTube.

