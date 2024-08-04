The Stone Eye Share 'Charlie The Stingray' Lyric Video

(CGZ) Philadelphia rockers The Stone Eye have shared a lyric video for their new single "Charlie the Stingray". The song comes from their forthcoming The Cart Sessions EP, which will be hitting stores on August 9th.

'"Charlie the Stingray" was the first song we wrote as this current iteration of the band with our new members Jacob & Jonah, and it actually sat in limbo for a while before we made anything of it which is unusual for us. The main riff with the ascending blues pattern was composed about 2 months before anything else ever came of the song, as we were struggling to figure out where the song should go. In the end, after a few months of trying out different ideas we finally fell into the chorus that you hear on the recording, and then from there we slowly pieced everything together. It's pretty cool though, as I feel the bulk of the song has a groove to it which cannot be found anywhere else in our discography, and the chorus has this chill melancholy vibe which is a nice juxtaposition when compared to our typical bombastic choruses."' - Stephen Burdick The Stone Eye

This track is not just a song but a milestone in their journey, showcasing the new lineup with the talented Jacob and Jonah. The main riff, with its bluesy ascent, paves the way for The Stone Eye's sonic exploration. What truly sets "Charlie the Stingray" apart is its irresistible groove, a signature element that elevates it in their discography. Lose yourself in the depths of this enthralling piece and discover the essence of The Stone Eye's musical narrative.

The Cart Sessions EP offers a unique and engaging experience by bringing together their latest tracks into a cohesive studio performance. This collection of four recently released singles provides listeners with a glimpse into the band's live energy and performance style. Behind the scenes, The Stone Eye's evolution is evident with the addition of bassist Jacob Mathis and guitarist Jonah Etsy to the lineup, complementing the existing talents of vocalist/guitarist Stephen Burdick and drummer Jeremiah Bertin. This collaborative effort breathes new life into the band's creative process, infusing their musical journey with fresh perspectives and enhanced musical skills. The EP's lead single, "Charlie the Stingray," is now available on various music platforms, while the full 4-track EP will be released across all platforms on 8/9/24.

