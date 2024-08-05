Better Lovers Announce North American Tour

(Speakeasy) Better Lovers, who release their debut album, Highly Irresponsible, on Oct. 25 via SharpTone Records, have announced their first slate of North American tour dates in support of the 10-song release, with the five-week trek kicking off on Nov. 3 in Asheville, N.C.
A preview of the eagerly-awaited debut album arrived last week with "A White Horse Covered in Blood," along with its Eric Richter-produced video. Jordan Buckley: "Writing and recording our first full length was slightly more surgical than the EP, but had a similar lack of restraint. I feel more pressure giving a quote for this press release than I felt all winter in Will's studio. I got to wake up every day and watch the masters perfect their craft. I was a student. It was a playground. Everything was funny. We were reading each other's minds. Even creating our own language at some points. I didn't know if I was watching my closest friends write music, or if I was watching music use us to exist. The voice in my head warning me how Highly Irresponsible it was to hop on this bull again was gone. Replaced by big ideas, inside jokes, and a rejuvenated love for helping to write songs that don't sound like anything else. Humans and animals alike are programmed to do wild things for what they love. Highly Irresponsible things. And we love what we've created. We know you will too."
Greg Puciato adds: "New album. First full length. It's a typical thing to say, but we're excited to start getting this out there. Everyone really brought their best to the album, and brought out the best in each other, and that goes for everyone behind-the-scenes too."
Recorded this Spring, Highly Irresponsible benefits from the dual role of Will Putney, who, besides being one of the band's guitarists, also brings his production skills to the album. Putney explains, "Being a member of the band and the producer is actually a real advantage for Better Lovers. We're so dialed in to exactly what we want to do, and our creative process is so in sync and natural that we rarely hit a wall when we work on music. My role is to capture the energy of the band the way it's intended to sound: a band firing on all cylinders."
Tickets for all dates are on-sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Openers include Full of Hell (Nov. 3 to Dec. 2), SPY, Cloakroom and Gouge Away (Dec. 4 to Dec. 8).
Tour dates:
November 3 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel
November 4 Charleston, SC The Music Farm
November 5 Orlando, FL The Abbey
November 6 Tampa, FL The Orpheum
November 8 Charlotte, NC The Underground
November 9 Richmond, VA Canal Club
November 10 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage
November 11 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
November 13 Millvale, PA Mr. Smalls
November 14 Toronto, ON Opera House
November 15 Ottawa, ON Bronson Centre
November 16 Montreal QC Theatre Fairmount
November 17 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw
November 19 Detroit, MI The Magic Stick
November 20 Chicago, IL The Metro
November 21 Minneapolis, MN Lyric @ Skyway
November 23 Denver, CO The Summit
November 24 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
November 26 Seattle, WA The Crocodile
November 27 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom
November 29 Berkeley, CA The UC Theatre
November 30 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory
December 1 Los Angeles, CA The Regent
December 2 Mesa, AZ The Nile
December 4 Dallas, TX Studio at The Factory
December 5 Oklahoma City, OK Beer City Music Hall
December 6 Lawrence, KS Granada Theater
December 7 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall
December 8 Lakewood, OH The Roxy
