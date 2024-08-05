Carly Pearce Announces Headlining Hummingbird World Tour

(fcc) GRAMMY, CMA and ACM Award-winning singer songwriter Carly Pearce announces her headlining hummingbird world tour in support of her critically acclaimed fourth studio album hummingbird (Big Machine Records) kicking off October 3, 2024 in Windsor, ON. Presented by Conundrum Wines, the 40+ date tour will continue through North American cities like Cleveland, Las Vegas, Calgary, Milwaukee, Dallas and Phoenix, as well as a run of EU/UK shows including Stockholm, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, London, Manchester and Dublin before concluding on May 16, 2025 in Nashville, TN. Karley Scott Collins, Matt Lang, Wade Bowen and Carter Faith will join Pearce as support on select dates.

Tickets to the North American dates will be available starting Tuesday, August 6 at 10am local time with the Official Carly Pearce Fan Club presale, where members can redeem their presale code for tickets to the tour. To sign up for the fan club, fans can visit fanclub.carlypearce.com. General tickets to the North American dates will be available for purchase beginning Friday, August 9 at 10am local time with tickets to the March 29 show in Mashantucket, CT going on sale next week. EU/UK tickets available for purchase now.

The news follows Pearce's latest single from hummingbird, "truck on fire," officially impacting country radio last week and earning an impressive 70 first-week station adds.

Carly Pearce - the hummingbird world tour

+Karley Scott Collins

#Matt Lang

*Wade Bowen

^Carter Faith

~Festival date

Date - City - Venue

October 3, 2024 - Windsor, ON - Caesar Windsor +

October 4, 2024 - Hammond, IN - The Venue at Horseshoe Hammond +

October 5, 2024 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre +

October 10, 2024 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Theatre +

October 11, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl +

October 12, 2024 - Albuquerque, NM - Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta ~

October 24, 2024 - Tampa, FL - Hard Rock Live Event Center +

October 25, 2024 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla. +

November 12, 2024 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre #

November 13, 2024 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall #

November 15, 2024 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre #

November 16, 2024 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre #

February 9, 2025 - Stockholm, Sweden - Berns *

February 10, 2025 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller Music Hall *

February 12, 2025 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega *

February 13, 2025 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan *

February 14, 2025 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk *

February 16, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg *

February 17, 2025 - Cologne, Germany - Die Kantine *

February 19, 2025 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire *

February 20, 2025 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire *

February 21, 2025 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy Bristol *

February 22, 2025 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute Birmingham *

February 24, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall *

February 25, 2025 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow *

February 26, 2025 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Waterfront Hall *

February 28, 2025 - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy *

March 20, 2025 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Casino

March 21, 2025 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater

March 22, 2025 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Paramount Theatre

March 28, 2025 - Salamanca, NY - Seneca Allegany Resort

March 29, 2025 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Great Cedar Showroom

April 10, 2025 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! - Indoor Music Hall ^

April 11, 2025 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^

April 12, 2025 - Knoxville, TN - The Tennessee Theatre ^

April 17, 2025 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston ^

April 18, 2025 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas ^

April 19, 2025 - Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino ^

April 22, 2025 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts ^

April 24, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren ^

May 1, 2025 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore ^

May 2, 2025 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Bethlehem ^

May 3, 2025 - Hampton, NH - Hampton Beach Casino ^

May 16, 2025 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

