NEEDTOBREATHE Announce The Outsiders Reissue

(MPG) GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum rock band NEEDTOBREATHE have announced their acclaimed 2009 album The Outsiders will be reissued on CD and vinyl on September 6 through Omnivore Recordings.
Since 1999, NEEDTOBREATHE have quietly emerged as a dynamic force in music, playing arenas and earning nominations for multiple Grammys, and Billboard Music Awards. After releasing two successful independent albums Daylight and The Heat, the band signed with Atlantic Records and released their third album, The Outsiders, in 2009. The record quickly put them on the map, peaking at #20 on the Billboard 200. AllMusic gave the album four stars, claiming it "offer[s] up another collection of sweeping, reverent rock songs [and] flirts with touches of roots rock and traditional gospel, from the title track's powerful Southern stomp to the sheer power of Bear Rinehart's voice."
Two years later, the band would be on tour as the opening act for Taylor Swift's Speak Now world tour, as well as performing alongside acts including Tim McGraw and Train. Since the release of this landmark album, NEEDTOBREATHE have reached arena-sized proportions, headlining iconic venues such as Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, and four sold out shows at Red Rocks Amphitheaters in Morrison, CO. The band most recently performed at the 2024 CMA Awards in Austin, TX, with Jordan Davis, whom they also recorded an episode of CMT Crossroads with.
Now, over fifteen years since The Outsiders was released and brought the band to greater heights, NEEDTOBREATHE are re-pressing the long sold-out record for the first time ever on translucent red vinyl.
