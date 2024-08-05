Zac Brown Band Announce New Single 'Two Blue Chairs & You'

(Warner Music Nashville) Zac Brown Band announced their brand-new single "Two Blue Chairs & You," via Warner Music Nashville. The single will be available on all streaming platforms on Friday, August 23.

"Two Blue Chairs & You" is an upbeat beach-inspired track that captures the essence of unwinding, embracing life's simple pleasures and discovering happiness in every moment. Co-produced by lead singer Zac Brown and frequent collaborator Ben Simonetti, the song was also co-written by the pair alongside Jonathan Singleton and Rob Snyder and follows on the heels of the band's wildly successful summer anthem, "Tie Up."

"This song is all about summertime vibes," said Brown. "It's the next release from our upcoming EP, and we can't wait for everyone to hear it. So go out, have a great summer, and we're looking forward to seeing you on the road soon!"

The announcement follows an unforgettable weekend at Nashville's Nissan Stadium, where Zac Brown Band took the stage on Saturday with Kenny Chesney as part of the SUN GOES DOWN Tour, along with Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker. Billboard praised how their live performance was "a latticework of tight harmonies, bright horns, razor-sharp fiddles, swooping guitars and rumbling drums...both well-oiled and loose enough to incorporate sounds rolling from elements of country, funk, jazz, blues and rock, weaving in an array of cover songs between their own hits."

The band thrilled fans by welcoming special guest Dermot Kennedy for a moving rendition of the group's two-week No. 1 hit "Colder Weather," and guitar virtuoso Marcus King, who joined for a powerful rendition of Chicago's classic "25 or 6 to 4." Drawing over 50,000 fans, the night was an electrifying and unforgettable celebration of music, showcasing the dynamic synergy of artists and audiences that defines Nashville's vibrant music scene.

With no signs of slowing down, Zac Brown Band is continuing the year through a slew of headlining shows, including the inaugural "Cape Town Country" festival in Cape Town, South Africa, and are wrapping up their participation on Kenny Chesney's SUN GOES DOWN Tour.

