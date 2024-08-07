(OMG) Smile Empty Soul have unveiled their latest single, "The Rope," accompanied by a lyric video. The track is a preview of their upcoming EP, Swan Song, which is scheduled for release at the end of the year through TLG|ZOID / Virgin Music Group.
"'The Rope' is about being on the run. Most of us aren't bank robbers, but I think were all running from something..... its just a part of the human condition," says Sean Danielsen.
The song was written and produced by Sean Danielsen, engineered by Brian Scheffer, mixed and mastered by Eddie Wohl. Watch the official video for the track below:
Smile Empty Soul Share 'Savior' Video
Ghost's Rite Here Rite Now Is No. 1 Soundtrack In U.S.- Tremonti Announce New Album With 'Just Too Much' Video- more
Rammstein Say Allegations Are 'Baseless And Grossly Exaggerated' - Meshuggah's Jens Kidman Fuels 'The Last Ballad of Damrod'- Chicago Tour- more
MGK Day Coming To Cleveland- Chase Rice Going Indie With 'Go Down Singin' Album- T. Graham Brown Scores First No. 1 Album- more
Lollapalooza 2024 - Day Three Report
Lollapalooza 2024 - Day Two Report
Lollapalooza 2024 - Day One Report
Travel News, Trips and Tips: The Kentucky Black Trailblazers Experience
Chappell Roan: Keep on Dancing
Ghost's Rite Here Rite Now Is No. 1 Soundtrack In U.S.
Tremonti Announce New Album With 'Just Too Much' Video
Cruise News: Good News for ShipRocked 2025 Cruisers
The Plot In You Recruit Currents, Zero 9:36 and Wind Walkers For Fall Tour
The Polyphonic Spree Announce North American Tour Dates
Hear Smile Empty Soul's New Song 'The Rope'
Bright Eyes Stream New Song 'Rainbow Overpass'
Metallica Share Live 'The Unforgiven' Video From Madrid