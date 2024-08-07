Hear Smile Empty Soul's New Song 'The Rope'

(OMG) Smile Empty Soul have unveiled their latest single, "The Rope," accompanied by a lyric video. The track is a preview of their upcoming EP, Swan Song, which is scheduled for release at the end of the year through TLG|ZOID / Virgin Music Group.

"'The Rope' is about being on the run. Most of us aren't bank robbers, but I think were all running from something..... its just a part of the human condition," says Sean Danielsen.

The song was written and produced by Sean Danielsen, engineered by Brian Scheffer, mixed and mastered by Eddie Wohl. Watch the official video for the track below:

Related Stories

Smile Empty Soul Share 'Savior' Video

News > Smile Empty Soul