Jason Isbell Announces 'Live From The Ryman Vol. 2' And 8 New Nights At Famed Venue

(TOC) On October 4th, Southeastern Records will release Live From The Ryman Vol. 2, the new live album from six-time GRAMMY Award winner Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit. Live From The Ryman Vol. 2 draws from multi-track recordings by the band's longtime front-of-house engineer, Cain Hogsed, from four of the last six years of sold-out shows at Nashville's legendary Ryman Auditorium. Hogsed co-produced the album alongside Isbell, and mixed the tracks with Nashville, TN's Todd Tidwell.

Live From The Ryman Vol. 2 features 15 live versions of songs from the band's last two critically acclaimed, award-winning studio albums - Reunions (2020) and Weathervanes, (2023), as well as stunning rendition of "The Last Song I Will Write," from Isbell's 2009 self-titled release, and a poignant cover of Tom Petty's "Room at the Top."

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit's Weathervanes won two 2023 GRAMMY Awards for Best Americana Album and Best American Roots Song ("Cast Iron Skillet"). Weathervanes was produced by Isbell and released in June of 2023. The record is a collection of grown-up songs: Songs about adult love, about change, about the danger of nostalgia and the interrogation of myths, about cruelty and regret and redemption. Weathervanes was called one of the albums of the year in 2023, and received critical acclaim from the likes of NPR, Rolling Stone, Uproxx, Paste, Relix, and many, many more.

Since his first show there in 2014, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit has sold out over 50 nights at the Ryman Auditorium. Isbell and his band are likely to add to that number this October, when he'll perform another eight nights at the Ryman. Tickets are still available for his annual residency there. Support includes Alice Randall (10/10), Garrison Starr (10/11), Mary Gauthier (10/12), Caitlin & Liz Rose (10/13), Matraca Berg (10/17), Iris DeMent (10/18), Gretchen Peters (10/19), and Kim Richey (10/20).

Jason Isbell has established himself as one of the most respected and celebrated songwriters of his generation. The North Alabama native possesses a penchant for identifying and articulating some of the deepest, yet simplest, human emotions, and turning them into beautiful poetry through song. Isbell sings of the everyday human condition with thoughtful, heartfelt, and sometimes brutal honesty. Isbell broke through in 2013 with the release of Southeastern. His next two albums, Something More Than Free (2015) and The Nashville Sound (2017), won GRAMMY Awards for Best Americana Album & Best American Roots Song. Isbell's song "Maybe It's Time" was featured in the 2019 reboot of A Star Is Born.

Isbell's 2020 full-length, Reunions, is a critically-acclaimed collection of ten songs that showcases an artist at the height of his powers and a band fully charged with creativity and confidence. The creation of the album and the period around it is the subject of a full-length documentary, Running With Our Eyes Closed, from director Sam Jones.

Isbell also appears as Bill Smith in the Oscar-nominated Martin Scorsese film, Killers of the Flower Moon, which received a 2024 SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture. Isbell's time on set with Scorsese informed Weathervanes. He watched the great director work, saw the relationship between a clear vision and its execution, and perhaps most important, saw how even someone as decorated as Scorsese sought out and used his co-workers' opinions.

"It definitely helped when I got into the studio," Isbell says. "I had this reinvigorated sense of collaboration. You can have an idea and you can execute it and not compromise -- and still listen to the other people in the room."

Track Listing:

1.Save The World

2.King Of Oklahoma

3.Only Children

4.Overseas

5.Dreamsicle

6.Running With Our Eyes Closed

7.Middle Of The Morning

8. The Last Song I Will Write

9.Strawberry Woman

10.Cast Iron Skillet

11.Miles

12.River

13.When We Were Close

14.Room At The Top

15.This Aint It

JASON ISBELL LIVE DATES:

Aug 8: St. Louis, MO - The Factory @

Aug 9: Dubuque, IA - Q Casino Back Waters Stage @

Aug 10: Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park #

Aug 11: Springfield, IL - Illinois State Fair ~

Aug 13: Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit #

Aug 14: Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium ⥉

Aug 16: Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater !

Aug 17: Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium ⥉

Sept 5: Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium ∞

Sept 6: Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena ∞

Sept 7: Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights ∞

Sept 10: Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion ∞

Sept 8: Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival ∞

Sept 11: Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap ∞

Sept 13: Fredericton, NB - Harvest Festival

Sept 14: Montreal, QC - MTELUS ∞

Sept 17: Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts - The Vogel ∞

Sept 19: Norfolk, VA - Chartway Arena ∞

Sept 20: Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center ∞

Sept 21: Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center ∞

Oct 10: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium with Alice Randall

Oct 11: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium with Garrison Starr

Oct 12: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium with Mary Gauthier

Oct 13: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium Caitlin and Liz Rose

Oct 17: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium with Matraca Berg

Oct 18: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium with Iris Dement

Oct 19: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium with Gretchen Peters

Oct 20: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium with Kim Richey

Nov 1: Miramar Beach, FL - Moon Crush Cowboy Moon

Nov 5: Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene +

Nov 6: Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene +

Nov 8: Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet +

Nov 9: Copenhagen, Denmark - Falkoner

Nov 11: Groningen, Netherlands - De Oosterpoort +

Nov 12: Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Vredenburg (Ronda) +

Nov 13: Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Vredenburg (Ronda) +

Nov 16: Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma +

Nov 18: Brighton, UK - Brighton Dome +

Nov 19: Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester +

Nov 20: Edinburgh, UK - Usher Hall +

Nov 22: Bristol, UK - Bristol Beacon +

Nov 23: Wolverhampton UK - The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton +

Nov 24: Stockton-on-Tees, UK - Stockton Globe +

Nov 25: London, UK - Eventim Apollo +

Jan 16-20: Mexico City, Mexico - Súper Ocho

March 14: Los Angeles, CA - Walt Disney Hall

April 13: Greenville, SC - Peace Center

@ w/ Shemekia Copeland

# w/ Adeem The Artist

~ w/ Ashley McBridge

⥉ Supporting Zach Bryan

° w/ Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

! Co-Headline w/ Turnpike Troubadours

∞ w/ Alejandro Escovedo

+ w/ S.G. Goodman

