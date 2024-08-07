The Plot In You Recruit Currents, Zero 9:36 and Wind Walkers For Fall Tour

(Cosa Nostra) The Plot In You has announced their Fall US tour kicking off Friday, November 8 with Currents, Zero 9:36 and Wind Walkers as support. Spotify and Knotfest.com pre-sales begin tomorrow, Wednesday, August 7 at 12 pm ET at the link here, ending Thursday, August 8 at 10 pm local time.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 9 at 10 am local time. VIP packages will also be available for purchase, and include one (1) general admission ticket per package, as well as sound check viewing, a photo opportunity with the band, a limited edition signed poster, an exclusive VIP laminate with lanyard, tote bag and early entry and access to merch.
Leading up to the US run, the quartet will be embarking on their nearly sold-out UK/EU headliner with Invent Animate and Acres. The US tour kickoff also coincides with the release of the band's new EP 'Vol. 3', available now for pre-saves and vinyl pre-orders (more info here). The Plot In You recently released their latest single "Been Here Before" and the accompanying video which can be found on the upcoming EP. Pre-order 'Vol. 3' here, stream "Been Here Before" at the link here, and watch the music video in the thumbnail below.
The Plot In You Fall US Tour Dates:
Nov 8 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
Nov 9 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center
Nov 10 - Davenport, IA - Capital Theatre
Nov 12 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
Nov 13 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral
Nov 15 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
Nov 16 - New Orleans, LA - Joy Theatre
Nov 17 - Destin, FL - Club LA
Nov 19 - Charleston, SC - The Music Farm
Nov 20 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans
Nov 21 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
Nov 23 - Buffalo, NY - Riverworks
Nov 24 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
