The Polyphonic Spree Announce North American Tour Dates

08-06-2024
(High Rise) Following the release of their new critically acclaimed eighth studio album, Salvage Enterprise, The Polyphonic Spree has announced a 15-city tour in celebration of its 24th year as a band. Unparalleled live, The Polyphonic Spree will be making stops in Los Angeles, Portland, San Francisco, Denver as well as Bumbershoot Festival on Labor Day Weekend in Seattle.

The band will be performing selections from Salvage Enterprise which Rick Rubin proclaimed as "the soundtrack for the wonder of the natural world." They will also be performing fan-favorites spanning their career and catalog from "The Beginning Stages of..., "Together We're Heavy," "The Fragile Army" and "Yes, It's True."

This September, The Polyphonic Spree will debut Atmosphere; a fully immersive dome theater film created to bring The Polyphonic Spree's Salvage Enterprise to life. The film combines the collective work of world-renowned Academy and Emmy award-winning visual artists, transporting viewers on an incredible visual journey of hope and renewal. The film tour will kick off in Denton, Texas, and will tour planetariums across the United States and abroad.

The launch will happen Fridays-Sundays in September, October, and November 2024.

NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

Tue 8/27 - Denver, CO - Meow Wolf *

Thu 8/29 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall #

Fri 8/30 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

Sat 8/31 - Bend, OR - Volcanic Theatre Pub
Sun 9/1 - Seattle, WA - Bumbershoot Arts and Music Festival

Tue 9/3 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's

Wed 9/4 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
Thu 9/5 - Santa Cruz, CA - Moe's Alley
Fri 9/6 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House
Sat 9/7 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriet's
Mon 9/9 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern
Tue 9/10 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

Wed 9/11 - Phoenix, AZ - Walter Studios
Thu 9/12 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole
Sat 9/14 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
Sat 9/21 - Longview, TX - Green Street Monster Fest ^
Sat 12/21 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre ^
All shows with support from Run For Cover recording artists Another Michael except ^
Magic Cyclops *
Mylo Bybee #
Escape Artist Lovers %

