Craig Campbell Releasing New Version Of 'Family Man' This Week

(CE) Craig Campbell is set to drop his seven-song Almost Greatest Hits album on August 30, 2024, and a re-recording of his popular "Family Man" single will be available tomorrow, Friday, August 9. Craig wrote the powerful song with Jon Henderson and Joel Eric Shewmake, which will be available on the Grindstone Recordings label.

"This was not only my very first single, it was the foundation of a career that has literally taken me all over the world," said Craig. "It's still a fan favorite everywhere we play, and it's so rewarding to see people singing every word all these years later.

"Family Man" was originally released as the debut single from his self-titled album in 2010, and it hit the Top 15 on the Billboard Country Singles Chart. Written about the struggles of being a parent and making ends meet, the song continues to strike a chord with listeners from all walks of life.

Six of the songs on Almost Greatest Hits were originally recorded beginning in 2010 and were released on three albums during two record deals. The album includes a surprise track called "Sadder Day." "It's a song that had the sound and feel of my very first album, and I knew it had to be included as a bonus track for Almost Greatest Hits," said Craig.

The new version of the album's lead-off track, "Outta My Head," will be released to streaming services on August 16, 2024. The original cut was the first single from his Never Regret album. This Top 15 hit was co-written by Cole Swindell.

In 2022, Craig and his wife Mindy opened Grindstone Cowboy in their adopted home town of Eagleville, TN last year. The coffee shop, restaurant and music venue has become a popular gathering spot for locals and visitors alike and received Ruthies Awards for best "Local Coffee Shop" and "Live Music/Concert Venue" in its first full year of business. They are currently building out their second location in Shelbyville, TN.

The 10th Annual Craig Campbell Celebrity Cornhole Challenge was held during CMA Fest week and raised over $28,000 for the Kenny Campbell Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by Craig to honor his father who lost his battle with Colorectal Cancer at age 36.

