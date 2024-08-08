Gilbert O'Sullivan Revisits 'Alone Again (Naturally)' For 'Songbook'

(Chipster) Gilbert O'Sullivan has premiered a music video for a new "pared back" version of his classic hit "Alone Again (Naturally), which is featured on his forthcoming album "Songbook".

The album will arrive on September 27th will feature a newly recorded, stripped-down journey through 12 songs from Gilbert O'Sullivan's illustrious career. The idea for Songbook arose after O'Sullivan's 2022 Barbican show (where The Charlatans' Tim Burgess duetted with him on 'Nothing Rhymed'). BMG came up with the idea and suggested O'Sullivan record it in such a way to capture the instrumentation and interplay between him and guitarist Bill Shanley.

After carefully selecting the 12 songs that would be re-recorded, Gilbert insisted the songs should be recorded at a venue with no audience and not in a studio. Thereafter, recording took place over two days in late 2023 at Lafayette, King's Cross with O'Sullivan on piano, long-time guitarist Bill Shanley and Andy Wright (Simply Red, Jeff Beck, Simple Minds, and Imelda May) and Gavin Goldberg on production duties.

The resulting album is a stripped back journey through the extraordinary songwriting of this master craftsman, one of the most gifted and consistently brilliant songwriters of his generation.

Iconic early O'Sullivan songs 'Nothing Rhymed', 'Alone Again (Naturally)', 'We Will' and 'Happiness Is You and Me', are joined by songs from Gilbert's most recent albums, including 2018's 'Dansette Dreams and 45s' and 'I'll Never Love Again', and 2022's 'Blue Anchor Bay', songs that are equal in their brilliance to his early work.

Songbook's intimacy exemplifies Gilbert O'Sullivan's unique blend of melodic craftsmanship, witty wordplay, topical acuity and surrealist humour, which has given him an enduring and endearing career.

O'Sullivan's songwriting knack has outlived and transcended fashion, global million-sellers and critical acclaim, in a career that has spanned 55 years and Top 10 singles and no. 1's around the world, including the classic 'Alone Again (Naturally)' which topped the US charts for six weeks and earned him three Grammy nominations.

British recognition soon followed with the songs 'Clair' and 'Get Down' reaching the summit of the UK singles charts and his LP "Back to Front" topping the album charts.

In the same year, at the 18th. Ivor Novello awards, Gilbert was named 'Song Writer of the Year' - to date he has won three Ivor Novello awards and in recent times, performed alongside other artists at BBC Proms in the Park; made four appearances at Glastonbury including the main stage and toured extensively throughout the UK, Ireland, Europe, Japan and America.

Gilbert's Ethan Johns-produced self titled 2018 album was acclaimed upon it's release by the likes of MOJO magazine and secured his highest chart position for four decades. His 2022 album 'Driven became his most critically well received album to date, awarded four stars in MOJO', Uncut and Record Collector, with Shindig! magazine proclaiming it his best ever album.

His legacy and influence has been acknowledged by his diverse range of artists, including Paul Weller, Nina Simone, Neil Diamond, Pet Shops Boys and Elton John, James Murphy (LCD Soundsystem), Paul Heaton, Ron Sexsmith, Mick Hucknall, Boy George, The Lemon Twigs, Cmat, Michael Bublé and Diana Krall.

This year Gilbert received 'Freedom of Waterford City' in Ireland, the place of his birth.

TRACKLISTING

1. Nothing Rhymed

2. Clair

3. We Will

4. Blue Anchor Bay

5. Happiness Is Me and You

6. Alone Again (Naturally)

7. What's in a Kiss?

8. I'll Never Love Again

9. Why, Oh Why, Oh Why

10. No Matter How I try

11. Dansette Dreams and 45s

12. A Kiss is a Kiss

