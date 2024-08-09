Aaron Lewis Surpasses A Billion Streams

(Absolute Publicity) MULTI-PLATINUM selling Aaron Lewis was awarded with Pandora's coveted Billionaires Plaque last Friday night, August 2, during a sold out tour stop in Pelham, Tennessee at The Caverns.
On his tour bus, Lewis' publicist surprised him with the plaque, recognizing over one billion Pandora streams for the country rocker. His music will now be played on Pandora's Country Billionaires station.
Earlier this year, Lewis dropped his latest solo album, The Hill (The Valory Music Co.), which topped the iTunes Country and All Genres chart upon its release. Additionally, The Hill debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's Top Country Albums Chart, as well as No. 6 on Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart.
Lewis' 2024 American Patriot Tour marches onward with 30+ dates scheduled throughout the remainder of the year.
