.

Aaron Lewis Surpasses A Billion Streams

08-09-2024
Aaron Lewis Surpasses A Billion Streams

(Absolute Publicity) MULTI-PLATINUM selling Aaron Lewis was awarded with Pandora's coveted Billionaires Plaque last Friday night, August 2, during a sold out tour stop in Pelham, Tennessee at The Caverns.

On his tour bus, Lewis' publicist surprised him with the plaque, recognizing over one billion Pandora streams for the country rocker. His music will now be played on Pandora's Country Billionaires station.

Earlier this year, Lewis dropped his latest solo album, The Hill (The Valory Music Co.), which topped the iTunes Country and All Genres chart upon its release. Additionally, The Hill debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's Top Country Albums Chart, as well as No. 6 on Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart.

Lewis' 2024 American Patriot Tour marches onward with 30+ dates scheduled throughout the remainder of the year.

Related Stories
Aaron Lewis Surpasses A Billion Streams

Aaron Lewis Debuts New Album 'The Hill' At No. 1

Aaron Lewis Goes 'Over The Hill' With New Single

Aaron Lewis Shares New Song 'Made In China'

Aaron Lewis Announces New Album The Hill And Shares New Single

News > Aaron Lewis

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Blink-182 Cancel Two Arena Shows Due To Illness- David Gilmour Shares 'Dark and Velvet Nights'- Ozzy, Lemmy, Motley Crue- more

AC/DC- Motion City Soundtrack End 10 Year Absence With 'Stop Talking'- Paul McCartney And Wings: One Hand Clapping, Rare Documentary Hitting Movie Theaters- more

Day In Country

Aaron Lewis Surpasses A Billion Streams- Hear Thomas Rhett's New Song- Whiskey Myers Celebrate 5 New RIAA Certifications- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar's Best Of All Worlds Tour Hits Chicago

Lollapalooza 2024 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2024 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2024 - Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2024 - Day One Report

Latest News

Monuments Go On 'Indefinite Hiatus' For Health Reasons

Blink-182 Cancel Two Arena Shows Due To Illness

Four Year Strong Deliver 'analysis paralysis'

Blue Oyster Cult Share 'Burnin' For You' Live Video

The Damned Original Lineup Reunion Live Package Coming

David Gilmour Shares 'Dark and Velvet Nights'

Ozzy, Lemmy, Motley Crue, More Featured In Welcome To The Rainbow Documentary

Skillet Launch 'Revolution' With 'Unpopular' Video