Blue Oyster Cult Share 'Burnin' For You' Live Video

(FP) Blue Oyster Cult's new collection of electrifying performances '50th Anniversary Live - Second Night, is available Today via Frontiers Music Srl. This eagerly anticipated release includes the band's second album 'Tyranny and Mutation' performed back-to-back and is a spectacular follow-up to the band's historic three-night stint at New York City's Sony Hall in New York City.

As a kick-off for the album's release, Blue Oyster Cult fittingly shares fan-favorite "Burnin' for You (Live)" alongside a music video. In September 2022, Blue Oyster Cult enthralled fans with a unique trilogy of sold-out shows, each dedicated to one of their first three albums. Founding member Albert Bouchard made a special appearance on all three nights, adding a nostalgic touch to the historic milestone.

For nearly three hours each night, the band delivered a spellbinding set, weaving through the entirety of their now classic initial trilogy of albums and treating fans to a mix of favorites, deep cuts, and classic hits. The atmosphere was electric, and Frontiers Music captured the magic, set to release each night as a special individual package.

Related Stories

Blue Oyster Cult Reveal 'Hot Rails to Hell (Live)' Live Video

Blue Oyster Cult Announce '50th Anniversary Live - Second Night'

Blue Oyster Cult Share 'Cherry' Lyric Video To Celebrate 'Ghost Stories' Release

Blue Oyster Cult Reveal 'Don't Come Running To Me' Video

News > Blue Oyster Cult