Blue Oyster Cult Share 'Burnin' For You' Live Video

(FP) Blue Oyster Cult's new collection of electrifying performances '50th Anniversary Live - Second Night, is available Today via Frontiers Music Srl. This eagerly anticipated release includes the band's second album 'Tyranny and Mutation' performed back-to-back and is a spectacular follow-up to the band's historic three-night stint at New York City's Sony Hall in New York City.
As a kick-off for the album's release, Blue Oyster Cult fittingly shares fan-favorite "Burnin' for You (Live)" alongside a music video. In September 2022, Blue Oyster Cult enthralled fans with a unique trilogy of sold-out shows, each dedicated to one of their first three albums. Founding member Albert Bouchard made a special appearance on all three nights, adding a nostalgic touch to the historic milestone.
For nearly three hours each night, the band delivered a spellbinding set, weaving through the entirety of their now classic initial trilogy of albums and treating fans to a mix of favorites, deep cuts, and classic hits. The atmosphere was electric, and Frontiers Music captured the magic, set to release each night as a special individual package.
Blue Oyster Cult Reveal 'Hot Rails to Hell (Live)' Live Video
Blue Oyster Cult Announce '50th Anniversary Live - Second Night'
Blue Oyster Cult Share 'Cherry' Lyric Video To Celebrate 'Ghost Stories' Release
Blue Oyster Cult Reveal 'Don't Come Running To Me' Video
Blink-182 Cancel Two Arena Shows Due To Illness- David Gilmour Shares 'Dark and Velvet Nights'- Ozzy, Lemmy, Motley Crue- more
AC/DC- Motion City Soundtrack End 10 Year Absence With 'Stop Talking'- Paul McCartney And Wings: One Hand Clapping, Rare Documentary Hitting Movie Theaters- more
Aaron Lewis Surpasses A Billion Streams- Hear Thomas Rhett's New Song- Whiskey Myers Celebrate 5 New RIAA Certifications- more
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar's Best Of All Worlds Tour Hits Chicago
Lollapalooza 2024 - Day Four Report
Lollapalooza 2024 - Day Three Report
Lollapalooza 2024 - Day Two Report
Lollapalooza 2024 - Day One Report
Monuments Go On 'Indefinite Hiatus' For Health Reasons
Blink-182 Cancel Two Arena Shows Due To Illness
Four Year Strong Deliver 'analysis paralysis'
Blue Oyster Cult Share 'Burnin' For You' Live Video
The Damned Original Lineup Reunion Live Package Coming
David Gilmour Shares 'Dark and Velvet Nights'
Ozzy, Lemmy, Motley Crue, More Featured In Welcome To The Rainbow Documentary
Skillet Launch 'Revolution' With 'Unpopular' Video