The Lee Greenwood Patriot Award Experience and Concert Announced

(2911) Helping a Hero proudly announces The Lee Greenwood Patriot Award Experience and Concert, an unforgettable celebration hosted by America's Wounded Heroes and honoring Lee Greenwood's unwavering support for our military and veterans. The Lee Greenwood Patriot Award Experience and Concert will take place Monday, August 19, 2024, at the iconic Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee.

Helping a Hero is a leading national organization dedicated to building adapted homes for wounded veterans. With a commitment to constructing homes across the country, Johnny Morris, Founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops, launched the 100 Homes Challenge, pledging 25% of the cost of these homes. Last year, Johnny Morris and Lee Greenwood, joined by Mastercard, Capital One, Black Rifle Coffee, Jack Links, Richard Childress Racing, and Toyota, surprised six wounded warriors at the Grand Ole Opry with the news that they would receive a Helping a Hero adapted home. [ Watch below]

"When I was surprised at the Opry by Johnny Morris, Lee Greenwood, and Capital One with the news that I would receive a home from Helping a Hero, my entire world changed," shared CPL Frank Fields, USA (Ret). "As a double amputee in a wheelchair, this home represents a new beginning for me and my family. I can't wait to see the heroes who will be surprised this year, thinking they're just attending a great concert with Lee Greenwood."

This year, the W.F. Amos Sr Family Foundation, the Rush and Kathryn Adams Limbaugh Family Foundation, and LENNAR have sponsored a home as part of the Johnny Morris 100 Homes Challenge. They will be part of surprising more severely wounded warriors with the life-changing news that they have been selected for a Helping a Hero home.

Lee Greenwood is more than a legendary singer, songwriter, and musician-he is a true American treasure. For over 40 years, his iconic song "God Bless the U.S.A." has been a source of pride and unity, becoming our unofficial second National Anthem. He is a steadfast advocate for America's military and veterans, even meeting his wife on a USO tour.

"Lee Greenwood's tireless efforts and genuine compassion have made an indelible impact on the lives of countless severely wounded heroes," said Meredith Iler, Founder of Helping a Hero's Home Program. "His unwavering support and heartfelt dedication have been a beacon of hope for our wounded heroes."

At the event, the 2024 Lee Greenwood Patriot Award recipients will be honored including Hollywood legend Pat Boone, Duck Dynasty's Willie Robertson, and Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, for their impact on America's heroes. Veterans who have received homes through Helping a Hero will also share their gratitude and inspirational stories at the event.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Ambassador Bill Hagerty will also receive The Lee Greenwood Patriot Award earlier in the day at the Helping a Hero's Sponsor Brunch. The sponsor party is being hosted by John Rich.

The Honorary Co-Chairs of the event are Governor Bill Lee and Maria Lee. Event Co-Chairs include Patti and Louis Breland and Ryan Klesko who previously received the Lee Greenwood Patriot Award. Other celebrities participating in the festivities include Opry Member Bill Anderson, Opry Member T. Graham Brown, Paula Deen, Lee Greenwood, Opry Member Chris Janson, SSgt Joey Jones, USMC (Ret), Mary Millben, Alex Miller, Tony Orlando, Michael W. Smith, Tate Stevens, Opry Member Rhonda Vincent, Opry Member Mark Wills, the legendary Soul Man Sam Moore, Billie Jo Jones, Ian Flanigan, and Lee Greenwood and friends closing out with "God Bless the U.S.A." More participants will be announced next week.

"Receiving a home from Helping a Hero has been life-changing," said CPL Sue Crutchfield, USA (Ret). "Lee Greenwood's music and dedication have inspired me to keep going despite my injuries. His support has given us the strength to serve our communities."

"Lee Greenwood's 'God Bless the USA' has always been a source of strength for me," added Cpl Sebastian Gallegos, USMC (Ret). "The home we've received through Helping a Hero has provided my family with stability and hope, allowing us to focus on healing and thriving. We are forever grateful for the support and inspiration from Lee and Helping a Hero."

"Our nation's heroes have sacrificed so much for our freedom, and it's our duty to ensure they receive the support they need to thrive," said Paula Deen, National Ambassador of Helping a Hero. "Helping a Hero is honored to stand alongside these brave men and women, providing adapted homes and essential services to help them rebuild their lives. It's a privilege to honor Lee Greenwood for his dedication to our heroes. Having witnessed my own father's struggles as an amputee, I understand the importance of these adapted homes in giving our heroes the independence they deserve."

Related Stories

Lee Greenwood Reveals July 4th Celebration Plans

'An All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood' Wins Big At 45th Annual Telly Awards

Lee Greenwood: God Bless The U.S.A. TV Special For Memorial Day

Lee Greenwood Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of 'God Bless The U.S.A.' With Special Vinyl Release

News > Lee Greenwood