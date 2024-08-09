Whiskey Myers Celebrate 5 New RIAA Certifications During Fox & Friends All-American Summer Concert Series

(EBM) While appearing live on the "Fox & Friends" All-American Summer Concert Series today, Aug. 9, genre-bending band Whiskey Myers added to their Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) hardware with a surprise presentation of five new Gold, Platinum and multi-Platinum certifications (denoted with asterisks below), bringing their total to nine RIAA-certified hits, a rare feat for an independent band:
"Stone" (2x Platinum)*
"Bury My Bones" (Platinum)*
"Ballad of a Southern Man" (Platinum)
"Broken Window Serenade" (Platinum)
Firewater (Gold)
"Reckoning" (Gold)*
"Bar, Guitar and a Honky Tonk Crowd" (Gold)*
"Lonely East Texas Nights" (Gold)*
"Virginia" (Gold)
The chart-topping band performed two of those Platinum-certified songs, "Bury My Bones" and "Broken Window Serenade," as well as fan-favorite "Die Rockin'" plus "John Wayne" and "Feets" off their latest album, Tornillo, lauded by Forbes as "difficult to categorize or pigeonhole because it's uniquely their own... constantly pushing the creative envelope," with Saving Country Music declaring the album to be "unapologetic and attitudinal," noting, "Tonrillo brings an energy, drive, pluck, and abandon most of modern music in this repressed era has vacated due to fear of reprisal. Rock music needs saving too, and Whiskey Myers is here to pick up the slack."
Whiskey Myers' appearance comes as the band brings their high-octane live show celebrated by Holler as a "six-piece concoction of southern rock, blue-collar country and rock 'n' roll... solidifying Whiskey Myers' place among the leading jam bands of the 21st century" to Atlantic City, N.J. tonight, Aug. 9; Virginia Beach, Va. (with Hank Williams, Jr.) tomorrow, Aug. 10; and Selbyville, Del. on Sunday, Aug. 11 as their headlining run continues throughout the U.S. until November.
Whiskey Myers 2024 Tour
* denotes direct support to Hank Williams, Jr.
^ denotes direct support to Zach Bryan (festival date)
(visit WhiskeyMyers.com for support details specific to each headlining date)
Aug. 9 Atlantic City, N.J. || Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Aug. 10 Virginia Beach, Va. || Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *
Aug. 11 Selbyville, Del. || Freeman Arts Pavilion
Aug. 13 Reading, Pa. || Santander Arena
Aug. 15 Kingston, R.I. || Ryan Center
Aug. 16 Bangor, Maine || Maine Savings Amphitheater
Aug. 17 Gilford, N.H. || Bank of New Hampshire Amphitheater
Aug. 18 Bridgeport, Conn. || Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Aug. 21 Asbury Park, N.J. || Stone Pony Summer Stage
Aug. 23 Saratoga Springs, N.Y. || Broadview Stage at SPAC *
Aug. 24 Syracuse, N.Y. || Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview *
Aug. 31 Palmer, Alaska || Alaska State Fair
Sept. 21 Louisville, Ky. || Bourbon & Beyond ^
Oct. 17 Huntsville, Ala. || Orion Amphitheater
Oct. 18 Alpharetta, Ga. || Ameris Bank Amphitheater
Oct. 19 Simpsonville, S.C. || Greenville Country Music Festival
Oct. 20 Johnson City, Tenn. || Freedom Hall
Oct. 22 Wilmington, N.C. || Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Oct. 25 Charlottesville, Va. || Ting Pavilion
Oct. 26 Raleigh, N.C. || Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Oct. 28 Dothan, Ala. || Dothan City Civic Center
Oct. 30 Baton Rouge, La. || Raising Cane's River Center Arena
Oct. 31 Lake Charles, La. || Lake Charles Civic Center
Nov. 1 Tulsa, Okla. || BOK Center
Nov. 2 Dallas, Texas || Dos Equis Pavilion
Nov. 6 Las Vegas, Nev. || The Theater at Virgin Hotels
Nov. 7 Phoenix, Ariz. || The Hondo Rodeo Fest *
Nov. 8 Laughlin, Nev. || Harrah's Laughlin Casino & Hotel
