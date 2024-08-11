Gavin DeGraw Previews 'Chariot 20' With New Single 'Meaning'

(SMN) Gavin DeGraw has released the latest glimpse to his upcoming album Chariot 20 - a brand new, re-envisioned version of his debut album - with "Meaning" available now.

"This song was one of the main reasons why I chose to re-imagine the record," shared DeGraw. "I believe that this song is a great reminder how important love continues to be."

Since its release in 2003, Chariot has evolved into a cultural touchstone. Originally released on J Records, where legendary executive Clive Davis signed DeGraw in 2002, the album established the future Grammy nominee as a singular vocal talent. The project notably features double-Platinum, Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 hit "I Don't Want to Be," which the publication recently named one of the Best Songs of 2004. Additionally, album opener "Follow Through" earned Gold certification while the Platinum-selling title track reached Top 30 territory on the Hot 100.

This revisited version, available Sept. 27, reunites DeGraw with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, who produced DeGraw's acclaimed 2022 album Face The River. It also features two previously unreleased tracks written during DeGraw's original Chariot sessions: "Get Lost" and "Love Is Stronger (Alright)."

Chariot 20

1. Follow Through

2. Chariot

3. Just Friends

4. (Nice to Meet You) Anyway

5. Chemical Party

6. Belief

7. Crush

8. I Don't Want to Be

9. Meaning

10. More Than Anyone

11. Over-Rated

12. Get Lost

13. Love is Stronger (Alright)

All songs written by Gavin DeGraw and produced by Dave Cobb

Gavin DeGraw 2024 WORLD TOUR

Sept. 13 - Waukegan, IL (Genesse Theatre)*

Oct. 18 - Milan, Italy (Alcatraz)

Oct. 20 - Zurich, Switzerland (X-TRA)

Oct. 21 - Paris, France (L'Olympia)

Oct. 23 - Cologne, Germany (Gloria)

Oct. 24 - Brussels, Belgium (Cirque Royal)

Oct. 25 - Frankfurt, Germany (Zoom)

Oct. 26 - Hamburg, Germany (Gruenspan)

Oct. 28 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands (AFAS Live)

Oct. 30 - Birmingham, U.K. (O2 Institute)

Oct. 31 - Glasgow, U.K. (O2 Academy)

Nov. 1 - Manchester, U.K. (Academy)

Nov. 3 - Leeds, U.K. (O2 Academy)

Nov. 4 - London, U.K. (O2 Forum Kentish Town)

Nov. 6 - Viborg, Denmark (Tinghallen)

Nov. 7 - Copenhagen, Denmark (Poolen)

Nov. 9 - Stockholm, Sweden (Annexet)

Nov. 10 - Oslo, Norway (Spektrum)

*rescheduled from Jan. 12

