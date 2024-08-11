Melissa Etheridge To Headline Women Who Rock Benefit Concert

(Prime PR) Women will rock Stage AE in Pittsburgh, PA on August 28th as the annual Women Who Rock Benefit Concert Presented by Gibson Gives returns with Melissa Etheridge headlining.

All proceeds from the Women Who Rock Benefit Concert support understudied and underfunded women's health research at Magee-Womens Research Institute (MWRI), the nation's first and largest research institute dedicated solely to life-saving women's health research and reproductive biology.

"The Women Who Rock benefit concert is all about raising funds for life-saving women's health research which is underfunded and understudied," says Melissa Etheridge. "I went through my own health issue 20 years ago, I'm still cancer free now and I know how important it is for women's health to be studied specifically and independently."

Music fans that can't attend the August 28 concert in Pittsburgh, now have the chance to make a charitable donation and walk away with a piece of rock 'n' roll history. Starting today, through August 28, bids will be open for the auction of a Gibson 1968 Les Paul Custom guitar in Ebony, autographed by Melissa Etheridge on CharityBuzz.com. All proceeds from the auction of the Les Paul Custom guitar will go to support the important work of the Magee-Womens Research Institute and Foundation.

Gibson 1968 Les Paul Custom signed by MELISSA ETHERIDGE. The 1968 Les Paul Custom stood apart from its 1950s predecessors in a few significant ways. Instead of a solid mahogany body, it now had a solid maple top on a mahogany back - adding the clarity and bite that many rock guitarists sought. It also came standard with two humbuckers as opposed to three, providing additional picking clearance. And lastly it had a 14-degree peghead angle for reduced string tension. This set of features instantly became the new standard for the Les Paul Custom model, which has been produced continuously by Gibson ever since. This 1968 Les Paul Custom Reissue was designed to be the final say in historical accuracy, tone and feel. Every detail is meticulously revived by the skilled artisans at Gibson Custom to provide an amazing, life-long vintage ownership experience.

This year's Women Who Rock Benefit Concert stars headliner Melissa Etheridge. Melissa Etheridge stormed onto the American rock scene in 1988 with the release of her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album, which led to an appearance on the 1989 Grammy Awards show. For several years, her popularity grew around such memorable originals as "Bring Me Some Water," "No Souvenirs" and "Ain't It Heavy," for which she won a GRAMMY Award in 1992. Etheridge hit her commercial and artistic stride with her fourth album, Yes I Am (1993). The collection featured the massive hits, "I'm the Only One" and "Come to My Window," a searing song of longing that brought Etheridge her second GRAMMY Award for Best Female Rock Performance. In 1995, Etheridge issued her highest charting album, Your Little Secret, which was distinguished by the hit single, "I Want to Come Over."

In October 2004, Etheridge was diagnosed with breast cancer, a health battle that, with her typical tenacity, she won. Despite losing her hair from chemotherapy, Etheridge appeared on the 2005 GRAMMY telecast to sing "Piece of My Heart" in tribute to Janis Joplin. By doing so she gave hope to many women afflicted with the disease.

Women Who Rock Benefit Concerts feature a 100% female-fronted music lineup, as part of WWR's mission is to support women in music.

