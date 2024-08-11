.

Morgan Wallen Surprises Fans With mgk and Jelly Roll Performance

08-11-2024
Morgan Wallen Surprises Fans With mgk and Jelly Roll Performance

(Interscope) Last Thursday (August 8th) Morgan Wallen surprised his fans during his One Night At A Time tour as mgk joined Jelly Roll on stage during his Las Vegas show at Allegiant Stadium.

mgk and Jelly Roll performed their latest single "Lonely Road" and Jelly Roll's single, "Need A Favor" to more than 65k country fans that attended the show. Lonely Road" debuted in the top 40 on the Hot 100. The single showcases who mgk is in today's music landscape: a multi-faceted musician who pivots between genres through live instrumentation.

Throughout the week, mgk will celebrated for the annual MGK Day on August 13th in his hometown in Cleveland with events taking place throughout the city.

Related Stories
Morgan Wallen Surprises Fans With mgk and Jelly Roll Performance

Morgan Wallen Adds 2nd Night At Neyland

Morgan Wallen Announces New One Night At A Time Stadium Show

Morgan Wallen Takes Over London For Hyde Park Debut

Morgan Wallen Releasing New Song 'Lies Lies Lies' This Week

News > Morgan Wallen

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar's Theory On Why Alex Van Halen Didn't Accept Tour Invite- Aerosmith's Final Concert Streaming Online- more

Blink-182 Cancel Two Arena Shows Due To Illness- David Gilmour Shares 'Dark and Velvet Nights'- Ozzy, Lemmy, Motley Crue- more

Day In Country

Morgan Wallen Surprises Fans With mgk and Jelly Roll Performance- Aaron Lewis Surpasses A Billion Streams- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar's Best Of All Worlds Tour Hits Chicago

Lollapalooza 2024 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2024 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2024 - Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2024 - Day One Report

Latest News

Sammy Hagar's Theory On Why Alex Van Halen Didn't Accept Tour Invite

Aerosmith's Final Concert Streaming Online

Ace Frehley Insists KISS Myth Is Not True

Lenny Kravitz Revisits 'Fly' with Quavo

Make Them Suffer Announce New Album With 'Oscillator' Video

Hear Fame on Fire's 'Nothing Left (The Fool'

StrateJacket Make 'Bad Start' With New Video

Red Giant Share 'Mosters' Video