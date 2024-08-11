Morgan Wallen Surprises Fans With mgk and Jelly Roll Performance

(Interscope) Last Thursday (August 8th) Morgan Wallen surprised his fans during his One Night At A Time tour as mgk joined Jelly Roll on stage during his Las Vegas show at Allegiant Stadium.
mgk and Jelly Roll performed their latest single "Lonely Road" and Jelly Roll's single, "Need A Favor" to more than 65k country fans that attended the show. Lonely Road" debuted in the top 40 on the Hot 100. The single showcases who mgk is in today's music landscape: a multi-faceted musician who pivots between genres through live instrumentation.
Throughout the week, mgk will celebrated for the annual MGK Day on August 13th in his hometown in Cleveland with events taking place throughout the city.
