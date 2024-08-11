Polar Deliver 'Unkillable' Video

(Atom Splitter) Polar have dropped the video for their latest single, "Unkillable," alongside the pre-order start for their upcoming album Five Arrows, set for release on November 22 via Arising Empire.
Following the impactful anthems "We Won't Sleep" and "Swimming with Sharks," which captivated audiences with its intense lyrics and pulsating rhythms, Polar's latest track "Unkillable" delves into themes of survival and resilience.
The lyrical concept for "Unkillable" was born from a period of profound challenge and transformation for the band. "We came up with the concept for 'Unkillable' when the band regrouped and became what Polar is today. There was an indestructible feeling amongst us, and we were all inspired by that feeling. This was one of the first songs we wrote together and lyrically, we wanted to convey this feeling of being indestructible. We all agreed on the title 'Unkillable' as we had survived death, and the band had returned with a newfound desire to live," shares Adam Woodford, Polar's vocalist.
