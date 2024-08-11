.

Polar Deliver 'Unkillable' Video

08-11-2024
Polar Deliver 'Unkillable' Video

(Atom Splitter) Polar have dropped the video for their latest single, "Unkillable," alongside the pre-order start for their upcoming album Five Arrows, set for release on November 22 via Arising Empire.

Following the impactful anthems "We Won't Sleep" and "Swimming with Sharks," which captivated audiences with its intense lyrics and pulsating rhythms, Polar's latest track "Unkillable" delves into themes of survival and resilience.

The lyrical concept for "Unkillable" was born from a period of profound challenge and transformation for the band. "We came up with the concept for 'Unkillable' when the band regrouped and became what Polar is today. There was an indestructible feeling amongst us, and we were all inspired by that feeling. This was one of the first songs we wrote together and lyrically, we wanted to convey this feeling of being indestructible. We all agreed on the title 'Unkillable' as we had survived death, and the band had returned with a newfound desire to live," shares Adam Woodford, Polar's vocalist.

Related Stories
Polar Deliver 'Unkillable' Video

Polar 'Swimming with Sharks' With New Video

Polar Return With 'We Won't Sleep' Video

The Tangent (For One) Streams 'The Single'

Polaris Premiere 'Overflow' Video

News > Polar

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar's Theory On Why Alex Van Halen Didn't Accept Tour Invite- Aerosmith's Final Concert Streaming Online- more

Blink-182 Cancel Two Arena Shows Due To Illness- David Gilmour Shares 'Dark and Velvet Nights'- Ozzy, Lemmy, Motley Crue- more

Day In Country

Morgan Wallen Surprises Fans With mgk and Jelly Roll Performance- Aaron Lewis Surpasses A Billion Streams- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar's Best Of All Worlds Tour Hits Chicago

Lollapalooza 2024 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2024 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2024 - Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2024 - Day One Report

Latest News

Sammy Hagar's Theory On Why Alex Van Halen Didn't Accept Tour Invite

Aerosmith's Final Concert Streaming Online

Ace Frehley Insists KISS Myth Is Not True

Lenny Kravitz Revisits 'Fly' with Quavo

Make Them Suffer Announce New Album With 'Oscillator' Video

Hear Fame on Fire's 'Nothing Left (The Fool'

StrateJacket Make 'Bad Start' With New Video

Red Giant Share 'Mosters' Video