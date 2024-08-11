Randy Houser And Riley Green 'Rub A Little Dirt On It'

(EBM) As he gears up for the kickoff to his co-headlining Country Round Here Tonight Tour with Justin Moore next month, multi-Platinum artist Randy Houser is joined by Riley Green for "Rub A Little Dirt On It," an anthem of resilience and finding solace in the simple pleasures of life and a fan-favorite track from his album Note To Self.
"I thought Riley's voice would be perfect for 'Rub A Little Dirt On It,'" shares Houser. "He has a down-to-earth quality that really matches the spirit of this song."
Written by Houser with Jeff Hyde and Ryann Tyndell, "Rub A Little Dirt On It" reflects on the wisdom and strength gained from overcoming challenges and the healing power of the outdoors while acting as a reminder that difficult times are only temporary, sometimes alleviated by turning to places of beauty and tranquility:
Nothing knocks the cobwebs off your soul
Like some spiderwire on a fishing pole
It'll take your breath, taking in a sunset
From a flat bottom boat
That heavy load laying on your chest
Got your mind all twisted up in a mess
When life scatters all your stuff
Sometimes to clean it up
You gotta rub a little dirt on it
Shake the dust right outta your mind
Let a cool breeze work on it
Ya feel the healing comin' right on time
Crack a six pack open
Somewhere under an open sky
When life gets a little hurt on it
Get in the middle of nowhere
And rub a little dirt on it
Today's release follows Houser's latest single "Country Back," a full throttle proclamation of all things country, with over 100 stations playing the song as it climbs the charts at Country radio. Listen to "Country Back" HERE.
Houser and Moore will embark on their co-headlining Country Round Here Tonight Tour on Sept. 5 in Charlotte, NC, with 12 shows across the South, Northeast and Midwest through October, including stops in Asbury Park, N.J., Philadelphia, Pa., Houston, Texas and Indianapolis, Ind.
Houser is also set to join HARDY for two dates at Red Rocks Amphitheatre for the QUIT!! Tour Oct. 20 and Oct. 21.
Randy Houser Tour Dates:
Aug. 14 | Berrin County Youth Fair | Berrien Springs, MI
Aug. 17 | Chase County Fair & Expo | Imperial, NE
Aug. 23 | YQM Country Fest | Dieppe, NB
Aug. 31 | William A. Floyd Amphitheater | Anderson, SC
Oct. 20 | Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, CO*
Oct. 21 | Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, CO*
*HARDY QUIT!! Tour
Country Round Here Tonight Tour Dates:
Sept. 5 | Skyla Credit Union Amp | Charlotte, NC
Sept. 6 | Red Hat Amphitheater | Raleigh, NC
Sept. 7 | Macon Centreplex Coliseum | Macon, GA
Sept. 26 | Toyota Oakdale Theatre | Wallingford, CT
Sept. 27 | The Stone Pony | Asbury Park, NJ
Sept. 28 | TD Pavilion | Philadelphia, PA
Oct. 3 | Walmart AMP | Rogers, AR
Oct. 5 | 713 Music Hall | Houston, TX
Oct. 6 | Toyota Music Factory | Irving, TX
Oct. 10 | Toledo Zoo Amphitheater | Toledo, OH
Oct. 11 | Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park | Indianapolis, IN
Oct. 12 | Hollywood Casino Amphitheater | Maryland Heights, MO
T. Graham Brown Releases Surprise Track '(Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay' With Randy Houser
Randy Houser Brings 'Country Back' With New Song
Randy Houser, Lee Brice and More To Rock Free Tootsie's Orchid Lounge Birthday Bash
Randy Houser Shared One-Shot 'Note To Self' Video (2022 In Review)
Sammy Hagar's Theory On Why Alex Van Halen Didn't Accept Tour Invite- Aerosmith's Final Concert Streaming Online- more
Blink-182 Cancel Two Arena Shows Due To Illness- David Gilmour Shares 'Dark and Velvet Nights'- Ozzy, Lemmy, Motley Crue- more
Morgan Wallen Surprises Fans With mgk and Jelly Roll Performance- Aaron Lewis Surpasses A Billion Streams- more
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar's Best Of All Worlds Tour Hits Chicago
Lollapalooza 2024 - Day Four Report
Lollapalooza 2024 - Day Three Report
Lollapalooza 2024 - Day Two Report
Lollapalooza 2024 - Day One Report
Sammy Hagar's Theory On Why Alex Van Halen Didn't Accept Tour Invite
Aerosmith's Final Concert Streaming Online
Ace Frehley Insists KISS Myth Is Not True
Lenny Kravitz Revisits 'Fly' with Quavo
Make Them Suffer Announce New Album With 'Oscillator' Video
Hear Fame on Fire's 'Nothing Left (The Fool'
StrateJacket Make 'Bad Start' With New Video
Red Giant Share 'Mosters' Video