Randy Houser And Riley Green 'Rub A Little Dirt On It'

(EBM) As he gears up for the kickoff to his co-headlining Country Round Here Tonight Tour with Justin Moore next month, multi-Platinum artist Randy Houser is joined by Riley Green for "Rub A Little Dirt On It," an anthem of resilience and finding solace in the simple pleasures of life and a fan-favorite track from his album Note To Self.

"I thought Riley's voice would be perfect for 'Rub A Little Dirt On It,'" shares Houser. "He has a down-to-earth quality that really matches the spirit of this song."

Written by Houser with Jeff Hyde and Ryann Tyndell, "Rub A Little Dirt On It" reflects on the wisdom and strength gained from overcoming challenges and the healing power of the outdoors while acting as a reminder that difficult times are only temporary, sometimes alleviated by turning to places of beauty and tranquility:

Nothing knocks the cobwebs off your soul

Like some spiderwire on a fishing pole

It'll take your breath, taking in a sunset

From a flat bottom boat

That heavy load laying on your chest

Got your mind all twisted up in a mess

When life scatters all your stuff

Sometimes to clean it up

You gotta rub a little dirt on it

Shake the dust right outta your mind

Let a cool breeze work on it

Ya feel the healing comin' right on time

Crack a six pack open

Somewhere under an open sky

When life gets a little hurt on it

Get in the middle of nowhere

And rub a little dirt on it

Today's release follows Houser's latest single "Country Back," a full throttle proclamation of all things country, with over 100 stations playing the song as it climbs the charts at Country radio. Listen to "Country Back" HERE.

Houser and Moore will embark on their co-headlining Country Round Here Tonight Tour on Sept. 5 in Charlotte, NC, with 12 shows across the South, Northeast and Midwest through October, including stops in Asbury Park, N.J., Philadelphia, Pa., Houston, Texas and Indianapolis, Ind.

Houser is also set to join HARDY for two dates at Red Rocks Amphitheatre for the QUIT!! Tour Oct. 20 and Oct. 21.

Randy Houser Tour Dates:

Aug. 14 | Berrin County Youth Fair | Berrien Springs, MI

Aug. 17 | Chase County Fair & Expo | Imperial, NE

Aug. 23 | YQM Country Fest | Dieppe, NB

Aug. 31 | William A. Floyd Amphitheater | Anderson, SC

Oct. 20 | Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, CO*

Oct. 21 | Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, CO*

*HARDY QUIT!! Tour

Country Round Here Tonight Tour Dates:

Sept. 5 | Skyla Credit Union Amp | Charlotte, NC

Sept. 6 | Red Hat Amphitheater | Raleigh, NC

Sept. 7 | Macon Centreplex Coliseum | Macon, GA

Sept. 26 | Toyota Oakdale Theatre | Wallingford, CT

Sept. 27 | The Stone Pony | Asbury Park, NJ

Sept. 28 | TD Pavilion | Philadelphia, PA

Oct. 3 | Walmart AMP | Rogers, AR

Oct. 5 | 713 Music Hall | Houston, TX

Oct. 6 | Toyota Music Factory | Irving, TX

Oct. 10 | Toledo Zoo Amphitheater | Toledo, OH

Oct. 11 | Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park | Indianapolis, IN

Oct. 12 | Hollywood Casino Amphitheater | Maryland Heights, MO

