Red Giant Share 'Mosters' Video

(Noble) Red Giant have shared a music video for their debut single "Monsters". The song comes from the band's eponymous debut album Red Giant released on Friday 18 October 2024.

Red Giant brings their unique blend of heavy rock with their outstanding debut album. Comprising elements of rock, blues, and grunge, the band's debut album is a dynamic thrill ride from start to finish.

Red Giant is the brainchild of the popular YouTube presenter and guitar prodigy, Dave Simpson (he's amassed over 135,000 YouTube followers due to his guitar tutorials and gear demos).

Inspired by heartbreak, betrayal, bullying, and mental health, the album is a journey through a dark landscape supported by an undertow of defiance and resilience. Featuring powerful performances, Red Giant trips the light fantastic, and is clearly firing on all cylinders on this unforgettable ten-track modern-day masterpiece.

The first single "Monsters" is a dissenting lament on the increasing tyranny being imposed upon ordinary people, doing their best to survive, by puppet politicians controlled by an elite whose names we do not know and whose faces we never see.

A sombre and dark atmosphere permeates throughout the songs short run time and pull you in with Simpson's emotionally charged vocal and melancholic guitar.

Perfectly offset by heavy drums and driving bass. It gives you hope that there is light in the darkness and meaning in everything. The song was written by Simpson during the lockdowns of 2020 and is still relevant today and into the near future.

