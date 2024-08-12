Blue Oyster Cult Legend Buck Dharma Returns With 'End of Every Son'

(Glass Onyon) Buck Dharma, the writer, vocalist and lead guitarist of Blue Oyster Cult's "Don't Fear The Reaper," Burnin' For You" and "Godzilla," has released his first solo multimedia creation in decades.
"End of Every Song" is a fascinating, disturbing and deeply moving audio and video journey. Follow as Buck chronicles the highs and lows of his life, and our lives, with his band, his family, friends and loved ones.
Available immediately wherever music is streamed or sold. Complete audio and video credits, and the story of everybody in the video. The "End of Every Song", written by Buck with lyrics adapted from the 19th century poem "Dregs" by Earnest Christopher Dowson. It tells a tale, of looking back on better times and resignation to an uncertain future.
Buck touches on our era of unease, the issues and pace of change today. He takes nostalgic stock of his own career, and people in his life, with fondness for those around him who have departed. There's sadness, but also gratitude and resolve toward a better future.
Watch the clip below:
