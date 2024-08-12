Pearl Jam Share Vegas Performance Of 'Wreckage'

() Pearl Jam has released a new live music video for their current single "Wreckage", filmed at their May 16th Las Vegas show. The single, along with the first release and title track "Dark Matter" went #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, marking the first time Pearl Jam has accomplished consecutive #1's on the chart. Dominating the radio charts, both singles were also Top 5 records at Alt Radio and Wreckage was a #1 at AAA Radio.
Pearl Jam's "Wreckage" video features some of the band's unique tour visuals that were created by famed creative and fellow Seattle native, Rob Sheridan. The visual concept was a first for the band who generally toured with a more general, stripped back production. Sheridan, who's previously worked with Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails as well as notable director David Fincher, told the Seattle Times "Pearl Jam isn't a bright, cold LED screen; it's a warm, incandescent light. We talked about, 'What if we did this with a really analog feel?' What if we used a projection screen, and some ways to help bring the visuals into the space with the band but not be fighting for attention with what is one of the greatest live bands, in terms of musical performances, of our generation."
Pearl Jam's 7th studio album, Dark Matter, which recently crossed 100 Million streams, debuted Top 5 on the Billboard 200 and also scored No. 1 on five Billboard charts simultaneously - Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Alternative Albums, and Top Hard Rock. With their latest release, the band has also tied for most #1 albums in Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums chart history (8).
