Rammstein's Till Lindemann Documents His Journey to North America in New Clip

(Speakeasy) Till Lindemann, the singer of platinum-award winning industrial metal band Rammstein, embarks on his first-ever solo tour of the Americas next month, with the 15-date trek kicking off on Sept. 17 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio.
The tour, which comes in support of Lindemann's recently released album, Zunge, also includes festival performances at Louder Than Life, Aftershock and outings at Knotfest in both Des Moines and Sao Paulo.
The Till Lindemann band includes guitar players Jes Paige and Emily Ruvidich, bass player Danny Lohner (Nine Inch Nails), keyboardist Constance Day and drummer Joe Letz (Combichrist).
Tickets for all dates are on-sale now with ticketing links available at Till-Lindemann.com. Openers on headlining dates are Twin Temple and Aesthetic Perfection.
North America Tour:
September 17 San Antonio, TX Boeing Center at Tech Port
September 19 Dallas, TX The Factory Deep Ellum
September 21 Des Moines, IA Knotfest Iowa
September 23 Detroit, MI Fillmore Detroit
September 25 Silver Spring, MD Fillmore Silver Spring
September 27 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life
September 29 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
October 1 New York, NY Pier 17 Rooftop
October 3 Toronto, ON Great Canadian Casino Resort
October 5 Minneapolis, MN Myth Life
October 7 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom
October 10 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival
October 12 Chandler, AZ Rawhide Event Center
October 14 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
October 20 Sao Paulo, BR Knotfest Brazil
Lindemann Share 'Home Sweet Home' Live Video
Rammstein Offshoot Lindemann Breaks Up
Rammstein Say Till Did Not Test Positive For Coronavirus
Rammstein's Till Lindemann Hospitalized With Covid-19
