Rammstein's Till Lindemann Documents His Journey to North America in New Clip

(Speakeasy) Till Lindemann, the singer of platinum-award winning industrial metal band Rammstein, embarks on his first-ever solo tour of the Americas next month, with the 15-date trek kicking off on Sept. 17 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio.

The tour, which comes in support of Lindemann's recently released album, Zunge, also includes festival performances at Louder Than Life, Aftershock and outings at Knotfest in both Des Moines and Sao Paulo.

The Till Lindemann band includes guitar players Jes Paige and Emily Ruvidich, bass player Danny Lohner (Nine Inch Nails), keyboardist Constance Day and drummer Joe Letz (Combichrist).

Tickets for all dates are on-sale now with ticketing links available at Till-Lindemann.com. Openers on headlining dates are Twin Temple and Aesthetic Perfection.

North America Tour:

September 17 San Antonio, TX Boeing Center at Tech Port

September 19 Dallas, TX The Factory Deep Ellum

September 21 Des Moines, IA Knotfest Iowa

September 23 Detroit, MI Fillmore Detroit

September 25 Silver Spring, MD Fillmore Silver Spring

September 27 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life

September 29 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

October 1 New York, NY Pier 17 Rooftop

October 3 Toronto, ON Great Canadian Casino Resort

October 5 Minneapolis, MN Myth Life

October 7 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

October 10 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival

October 12 Chandler, AZ Rawhide Event Center

October 14 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

October 20 Sao Paulo, BR Knotfest Brazil

