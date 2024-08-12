(TOC) Billy Corgan, the frontman of the two-time GRAMMY Award-winning iconic rock band The Smashing Pumpkins, has utilized cutting-edge AI tools to share a message with his fans. Originally recorded in English and translated via AI into seven different languages (Spanish, German, French, Portuguese, Italian, Greek, and Japanese), he expresses the band's excitement for their fans around the world to hear their brand new album Aghori Mhori Mei. Powered by Curious Refuge, the heartfelt message comes amidst a run of highly successful international tour dates throughout 2024.
"Aghori Mhori Mei is a return to our roots," Corgan shares. "Billy, Jimmy, and James getting back to the old-school guitar style that we're known for. We had a lot of fun making this record and we really want to share it with you."
The Smashing Pumpkins' thirteenth collection to date, Aghori Mhori Mei is a bruising and shadowy return to form from original Smashing Pumpkins members Jimmy Chamberlin, James Iha, and Billy Corgan. The new album harkens back to the band's early 90's canon; where guitars, bass, drums, and spiking vocals ruled, and continues the prolific hot streak frontman Billy Corgan kicked off a decade ago. The band completed the recording of Aghori Mhori Mei amidst an expansive international touring schedule across the last few years. The album has garnered significant praise worldwide, reaching Top 10 on Spotify's US and Global Album Debut Charts, while the album's single "Sighommi" was the #1 most-added track across the US at both Alternative and Rock Radio.
Aghori Mhori Mei Tracklist:
1.) Edin
2.) Pentagrams
3.) Sighommi
4.) Pentecost
5.) War Dreams Of Itself
6.) Who Goes There
7.) 999
8.) Goeth The Fall
9.) Sicarus
10.) Murnau
