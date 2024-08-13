Band of Skulls Celebrating 15 Years With Boxset

(Sideways) Indie rockers Band of Skulls celebrate their 15-year anniversary with the limited edition release of the Cold Fame deluxe boxset curated by the sole original member Russel Marsden available for pre-order now at the Band of Skulls website. For the collection, Marsden pulled items from his personal archive, including exclusive interviews, previously unseen photos, and rare materials to give a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Baby Darling Doll Face Honey, Sweet Sour, and Himalayan, to their humble start in South Hampton to touring the globe. The box set includes the first three albums, B-sides, rarities, a coffee table book, and more.

Band of Skulls, formed in Southampton in 2004, led by Russell Marsden (guitar, vocals). The band released Baby Darling Doll Face Honey in 2009, which produced the stand-out tracks "I Know What I Am" and "Death by Diamonds and Pearls." The band; 's signature gritty guitar riffs, dual vocal harmonies, and raw energy of the album earned them critical acclaim, millions of streams, and memorable placements in wildly popular video games, film, and TV series, including Friday Night Lights, Twilight, Guitar Hero, and more.

In 2012 the band released their second album, Sweet Sour, which debuted in the top 20 on the UK sales charts, in the top 50 in Australia, and in the top 200 in the U.S., with the title track "Sweet Sour" peaking in the top 30 on the U.S. Alternative Charts. The album showcased a more polished and mature sound while retaining their signature intensity. The third album Himalayan, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, was produced by Nick Launay ( Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Talking Heads, Yeah Yeah Yeah's, Arcade Fire). The album was well-received by critics and fans alike, reinforcing the band's reputation for delivering high-quality rock music with a distinctive edge.

The success of the first three albums and the band's reputation for their bombastic live show led to tours supporting bands such as Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, The Dead Weather, Muse, and more. In recent years, Band of Skulls have continued to evolve and experiment with their sound, releasing several more albums and maintaining a strong presence both live and through the continued use of their well-crafted songs across film and TV. This evolution keeps their music fresh and exciting, as evidenced by their over 100M streams across streaming platforms.

Early this year, to celebrate their roots, the band played an electrifying performance at a sold-out show in Southhampton. Marsden took the opportunity to share with the enthusiastic crowd packed with super fans that new material would be coming in 2025.

Related Stories

Singled Out: Alberta Cross and Band Of Skulls' 'Born In Amazement'

News > Band of Skulls