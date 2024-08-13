Jimmy Eat World's 'Futures' And 'Surviving' Phoenix Sessions Coming to Vinyl For First Time

(kelleemack) This is a celebratory year for the acclaimed alternative rock band Jimmy Eat World as it gears up for the 20th anniversary of their gold-certified fifth studio album, Futures (2004 / Interscope Records), and the 5th anniversary of their 10th studio album, Surviving (2019 / RCA Records).

To commemorate, and to close out their three-chapter series, the Arizona quartet has made Futures: Phoenix Sessions (Chapter V) and Surviving: Phoenix Sessions (Chapter X) available on vinyl for the first time. The albums were self-produced by Jimmy Eat World and impeccably mixed by Jim Adkins with both being made available this fall via the band's Exotic Location Recordings imprint and starting today can be pre-ordered through the band's (webstore here).

Both limited-edition releases were recorded live as part of their 2021 Phoenix Sessions, a partnership with Danny Wimmer Presents on a unique global streaming performance series filmed at the Icehouse in Phoenix, AZ. (watch below)

When discussing the recording process for Futures, the band explains it was "our darkest album and was the hardest for us to make. Futures was the first record we made where we didn't feel like we were making it anonymously." (Futures arrived three years after their breakthrough, the platinum-certified Bleed American, which contained the enduring hit "The Middle.")

Despite Futures "being a super challenging record to make," they add, "we pushed through and ended up with an album we are super proud of to this day. Being able to reimagine it as a live recording so many years later for the Phoenix Sessions was an amazing experience, and we hope you enjoy reliving it again as much as we did."

The Futures: Phoenix Sessions 2-LP set will be on hand-poured blizzard colored vinyl, and its gatefold package comes with exclusive photos by Steve Thrasher, notes from the band, and an exclusive 20th anniversary etching on side D.

The Surviving: Phoenix Sessions LP will be pressed on Fade to Black colored vinyl, and it includes an insert with behind-the-scenes photos by Steve Thrasher.

To mark the 25th anniversary of Clarity (1999 / Capitol), in February 2024 the band released Clarity: Phoenix Sessions (Chapter III), a limited-edition two-LP pressed on sunkissed colored vinyl.

