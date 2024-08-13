Sammy Hagar, Corey Taylor and More In The Black Moods 500 Days Of Silence Doc

(WMA) Rock trio The Black Moods have released their compelling new documentary, 500 Days of Silence. Produced in collaboration with Steelhorse Entertainment, the film chronicles the band's origin story and follows them through the challenging times of a live music shutdown.

500 Days of Silence is now available for streaming on AT&T U-Verse, DirecTV, Dish Network, Sling TV, Spectrum On Demand, Verizon TV, Swank, Hoopla, Amazon, Apple TV, XBox, Google Play, and YouTube Movies. Fans can also purchase the DVD via Amazon here.

Featuring insightful commentary from Sammy Hagar (Van Halen, The Circle), Rick Springfield, Michael Anthony (Van Halen, The Circle), Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour), Kevin Cronin (REO Speedwagon), Jim Adkins (Jimmy Eat World), Robin Wilson (Gin Blossoms) and more, 500 Days of Silence explores the shared struggles of musicians as they navigate 500 days of the unnerving unknown. The film delves into how these artists navigated the uncertainty and fear of losing their livelihoods and the one thing they know best: performing for an audience.

Director Jeremy Simmons explains, "When the music stopped I wanted to tell the story of our shuttered local music scene in Tempe. What are hometown touring bands like The Gin Blossoms, Jimmy Eat World, Refreshments, and The Black Moods doing now that touring was canceled and we were all stuck home? Did they get day jobs? I was fortunate enough to be taken on a wild journey with The Black Moods and a road trip to the Ozarks where the band was using their sudden 'time off' to produce a new record with legendary producer Eddie Kramer... over Zoom! As other artists signed on to the project, I had no idea what I was in for and the audience gets to experience that too."

500 Days of Silence takes viewers on a journey through the early days of The Black Moods, capturing their rise through relentless touring and chart success with four Top 30 singles. As their career reached new heights, the band faced the unprecedented challenge of a sudden and indefinite halt to live music in 2020. The documentary showcases the perseverance, creativity, and inspiration that emerged from the challenges faced by musicians during this unprecedented time. Watch the trailer below:

