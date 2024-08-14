Blue Heron Declare 'We Breathe Darkness' With New Video

(PS) New Mexico's desert rockers Blue Heron have released a visualizer video for their brand new single "We Breathe Darkness". The song comes from their forthcoming studio album, "Everything Fades", which will arrive on September 27th through Blues Funeral Recordings.

About the song, frontman Jadd Shickler says: "Most of our new record's lyrics are about mortality and time passing. 'We Breathe Darkness' is about a ghost who's trapped in the afterlife but hasn't accepted it yet, wishing he can still get another chance at living. It's more literal than metaphorical, but there's an implied idea about living in the moment and recognizing what you have while you have it. Musically, desert rock is our stock in trade, but everyone in the band digs a broad range of stuff. After going for a straight-up rocker with our first single, you can hear our affection for more atmospheric stuff here, even dipping in a bit to post-metal territory. This is the last song we finished before heading into the studio to make the album, and it's definitely the one with the most surprising twists as it builds."

Blue Heron expand on their unyielding desert sound with a new slab of propulsive, sun-scorched riff-heaviness. "Everything Fades" finds the band reveling in low-tuned roil and amplifier hum, churning out swerving grooves as if the primordial spirit of the desert itself compels them.

Balanced between laid-back, meditative atmospherics and heavier, more aggressive lunges, Blue Heron's cruising jams and gritty stoner romps call to mind echoes of Kyuss, Clutch and Monster Magnet, as well as modern contemporaries Valley of the Sun and Greenleaf. Full of rhythmic intensity, sledgehammer riffing, and vocals ranging from clean and moody to howling and raw, "Everything Fades" covers a wide expanse of musical ground that shows how familiar influences can always be molded into inventive, exciting new forms. Stream Blue Heron's latest single "Everything Fades"!

