Fever 333 Take 'No Hostages' With New Single

(BPM) Fever 333 have officially announced details surrounding their eagerly awaited new album 'Darker White' out October 4 via Century Media Records under exclusive license from 333 WRECKORDS CREW.

The band have also released a brand new single today called "No Hostages". On Friday, the music video will premiere on YouTube at 11am EST, 8am PST, 5pm CEST. Consisting of fourteen tracks, ''Darker White" is the intersection we will all find ourselves in at some point in our lives," says front man Jason Aalon on the theme of the new album.

"It is the struggle we will inevitably face when identifying our metric for good or bad. Wrong or right. Dark and light. All based on our environment, social construction and cultural/psychological conditioning. It is the eagle-eyed observation of said intersection and the removing the shame after realizing we all experience it and it is up to us to find use of this taboo so it can be offered to the world as a beautiful story, piece of wisdom or a perspective that ironically changes your life for the better. "Darker White" is a sonic and social experience."

"No Hostages", the new single out today follows the release of the previously released songs and music videos for "New West Order" and "Higher Power", all found on 'Darker White'.

"DARKER WHITE" Track Listing

1. NEW WEST ORDER

2. HIGHER POWER

3. BULL & A BULLET

4. NO HOSTAGES

5. $WING

6. MURDERER

7. TOURIST

8. NOSEBLEEDS

9. DO OR DIE

10. NEGLIGENCE

11. DESERT RAP

12. DOA

13. PIN DROP

14. MOB MUSIC PT 2

