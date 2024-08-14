Gary Clark Jr. To Rock Austin City Limits TV

(Warner) Gary Clark Jr. will return to PBS' Austin City Limits TV (ACL) on October 5. It notably stands out as his fourth appearance on the iconic program, which also celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. ACL airs weekly on PBS stations nationwide (check local listings) and full episodes are made available to stream online at pbs.org/austincitylimits immediately following the initial broadcast.

"It has been amazing and inspiring to see Gary grow as an artist since that first time he set foot on the ACL stage," says longtime ACL executive producer Terry Lickona. "From the first time I saw him play when he was 16, his talents were undeniable, and he has truly become the consummate artist - all the best that Austin represents."

Be sure to tune in to watch Gary perform various fan favorites in addition to songs from his unanimously acclaimed new album, JPEG RAW, out now via Warner Records.

At the moment, Gary continues canvasing the country on his latest North American tour. He notably headlines the world-famous Hollywood Bowl for the second time in his career on August 21, makes stops up and down the California coast, and closes out this run with a performance at Telluride Blues and Brews Festival September 13.

JPEG RAW signals a brave new world for Clark's ever-expanding creative palette. The new music is dense and adventurous with a more cohesive synthesis of his eclectic musical universe. His samples, Thelonious Monk and Sonny Boy Williamson, decorate flourishes of African, World Music, and even Jazz while merging with rock, R&B, hip-hop and blues; familiar areas he has ventured before, this time with more unity forging a fresh new style. Clark's lyrics are pointed, deeply personal, outspoken and socially conscious with occasional forays into rap and spoken word from Clark himself. The sonics are immersive, verging on modern groove-oriented psychedelia with hip-hop driven beats in verses giving way to anthemic choruses, rich with power-chording and wide fuzz riffage.

Songs like "Maktub," "JPEG RAW," "This Is Who We Are," "Hyperwave," and "Habits" break fresh ground defying categorization in the ever predictable music world. The co-written Stevie Wonder duet, "What About The Children," feels like an immediate classic that could have lived on Innervisions or Talking Book if not for Clark's fuzzed out riff and hip-hop pocket.

JPEG RAW is Clark's first album since 2019's critically lauded This Land, which became his third consecutive top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart and garnered three Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance ("This Land") and Best Contemporary Blues Album (This Land). Clark's first Grammy win was awarded in 2014 for Best Traditional R&B Performance ("Please Come Home").

Since its release, the singer-songwriter has toured extensively and stretched his wings as an actor, playing American blues legend Arthur "Big Boy" Crudup in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, which received eight Academy Award nominations.

Clark also served as the official Music Director for John Stewart's acceptance of the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in the Kennedy Center Concert Hall. In addition to programming the event, he delivered a powerful tribute on stage, which aired on PBS nationwide.

With an eclectic range that contains multitudes, Clark continues to defy boundaries of any kind. Highlighted by an impressive coterie of awards, critical accolades, collaborations, sold-out tours that span the globe, billions of streams, endless television performances, and appearances in acclaimed films and TV series, Clark steps back into the light with JPEG RAW and breaks new ground that is both thrilling and inspiring on every level.

2024 TOUR DATES:

8/14 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

8/15 - Forest Grove, OR - McMenamin's Grand Lodge

8/17 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

8/18 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery

8/21 - Hollywood, CA - The Hollywood Bowl

8/22 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

8/24 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell

9/7 - Bentonville, AR - The Momentary Green

9/9 - La Vista, NE - The Astro

9/10 - Wichita, KS - Wave

9/11 - Santa Fe, NM - Santa Fe Opera House

9/13 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues and Brews Festival 2024 Town Park

