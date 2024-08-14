Hear Oasis' Rare Recording 'Sad Song (Mauldeth Road West Demo, Nov '92)'

(PPM) Oasis release a rare recording of "Sad Song (Mauldeth Road West Demo, Nov '92)". This eagerly anticipated and very special demo featuring Liam Gallagher's vocal offers fans an alternative version to the original, sung by Noel Gallagher, which featured as a bonus track on the Definitely Maybe vinyl.

This is the third track to be revealed from the recently announced Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary) Deluxe Editions. Available on August 30th, 2024 via Big Brother Recordings, these brand-new formats feature tracks from the original album recording session at Monnow Valley Studios which were never used. It also includes outtakes from the definitive album sessions at Sawmills Studios in Cornwall. Shelved until now and newly mixed by Noel, the tracks (including the recently released "Columbia (Sawmills Outtake)" and "Up In The Sky (Monnow Valley Version)") showcase the recording process that led to the finished article of Definitely Maybe while demonstrating the incredible self-belief that drove the early years of Oasis.

In August of 1994, Definitely Maybe's release marked a critical moment in British youth culture and gatecrashed the Official UK Album Charts at Number One, becoming the fastest selling debut album at the time. Sonically defining an attitude of an era, it became a soundtrack to the imminent cultural and political change of Britain in the mid-1990s.

Thirty years on, Definitely Maybe remains an unprecedented classic, including the singles "Supersonic," "Shakermaker," "Live Forever" and "Cigarettes & Alcohol," as well as tracks such as "Rock 'n' Roll Star" and "Slide Away," which have become ubiquitous global anthems. Loved by legions of fans and an inspiration for countless bands, it is as relevant as ever with Oasis being one of the most universally loved and influential British rock 'n' roll bands.

Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary) Deluxe Edition formats are released on August 30th, 2024. It's available to pre-order now on Limited Edition Deluxe 4LP and Deluxe 2CD formats plus exclusive colored vinyl formats, cassette and digitally with all formats including the 2014 remastered version of the album. Formats also feature brand new artwork by the original art designer Brian Cannon for Microdot and original sleeve photographer Michael Spencer Jones, plus new sleeve notes from Creation Records boss Alan McGee. Pre-order here. These special formats have already garnered critical acclaim, with MOJO awarding a 5-star review and describing it was "one of the all-time greatest debuts."

Follow all the album campaign activity at #Defmaybe30.

Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

Tracklisting:

Volume 1

1. Rock 'n' Roll Star (Remastered)

2. Shakermaker (Remastered)

3. Live Forever (Remastered)

4. Up In The Sky (Remastered)

5. Columbia (Remastered)

6. Supersonic (Remastered)

7. Bring It On Down (Remastered)

8. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Remastered)

9. Digsy's Dinner (Remastered)

10. Slide Away (Remastered)

11. Married With Children (Remastered)

Volume 2

1. Rock 'n' Roll Star (Monnow Valley Version)

2. Shakermaker (Monnow Valley Version)

3. Live Forever (Monnow Valley Version)

4. Up In The Sky (Monnow Valley Version)

5. Columbia (Monnow Valley Version)

6. Bring It On Down (Monnow Valley Version)

7. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Monnow Valley Version)

8. Digsy's Dinner (Monnow Valley Version)

9. Rock 'n' Roll Star (Sawmills Outtake)

10. Up In The Sky (Sawmills Outtake)

11. Columbia (Sawmills Outtake)

12. Bring It On Down (Sawmills Outtake)

13. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Sawmills Outtake)

14. Digsy's Dinner (Sawmills Outtake)

15. Slide Away (Sawmills Outtake)

16. Sad Song (Mauldeth Road West Demo, Nov '92)

