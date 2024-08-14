John Lennon's 'Mind Games' Given Radical Makeover By His Son Sean

(UMe) Following the exclusive release of nine reimagined Meditation Mixes of John Lennon's classic 1973 peace-and-love anthem, "Mind Games" via the consciousness-expanding phone app, Lumenate, earlier this year, Mind Games - The Meditation Mixes, produced by Sean Ono Lennon, will be released digitally and on vinyl as a limited edition 3LP set on October 11 via Capitol/UMe, days after John and Sean's shared birthday (October 9). The vinyl will be pressed on 180-gram crystal clear vinyl and be packaged in a triple gatefold mirror board sleeve. Side B on LP3 will feature nine unique 1.8 second mantras that will play continually in the vinyl's run out grooves to create infinite loops.

Sean Ono Lennon says: "You might say meditation is the ultimate mind game. These very abstract interpretations will hopefully assist you in exploring your 'Innerverse.' I was both thrilled and surprised when UMG said they wanted to make a vinyl edition. This part of the Mind Games project evolved spontaneously and feels like it is sprinkled with just the right amount of good vibes and fairy dust. (Effects may vary)."

Mind Games - The Meditation Mixes comes on the heels of the acclaimed Mind Games - The Ultimate Collection, the definitive, deep dive into John Lennon's oft-overlooked and underappreciated 1973 album, Mind Games, which was released in July digitally, on vinyl, CD, and in two lavish box sets - a Standard Deluxe Edition and Super Deluxe Edition - part art piece, part time capsule and part puzzle. The collection has received rave reviews, especially for its sterling new remix of the original album, which has been produced by Sean Ono Lennon and mixed by triple Grammy Award-winning mixer/engineer Paul Hicks to sonically upgrade the sound and bring John's vocals front and center. Rolling Stone exclaimed in their four-star review, "The star here is the 'Ultimate Mixes,' which reimagine each song in a wider stereo spectrum, effectively undoing Lennon's Phil Spector fixation... The final mixes came off claustrophobic and tinny, as if Spector's Walls of Sound had closed in on him... the new mixes place greater emphasis on Lennon's voice and lyrics, often adding new depth to the songs," while Goldmine enthused, "Sonically leaves all previous reissues in the shade. There's a clarity and greater depth to the new Ultimate Mixes that make you feel like you're listening to a different record, a great improvement over the muddy quality of the original mix... A welcome upgrade that buffs up the reputation of this underappreciated album."

To create Mind Games - The Meditation Mixes various sound design techniques and processes have been applied to the original 1973 two-inch multitrack recordings, and in some cases have been enhanced with additional instrumentation from Sean Ono Lennon, son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono Lennon. They were mixed and engineered by Sam Gannon with additional recording engineered by Scott Holingsworth.

Mind Games - The Meditation Mixes create their own space while maintaining firm, authentic roots in John Lennon's original recording of the original song. Each of the nine mixes has been radically altered, slowed down and extended, ranging from 5 to 10 to upwards of 23 minutes, allowing for the musical soundtrack to wash over the listener and provide a relaxing, immersive, deep listening and meditative experience. Four of the tracks are presented as Binaural versions that each focus on different types of brain waves: Beta, Delta, Gamma, and Theta.

Dubbed "Mind," "Space," "Spirit," and "Love," these tracks feature a Binaural Beat, an auditory illusion created within the brain when the left and right ears hear two slightly different frequencies whose difference is perceived as a new frequency which can activate different brain patterns for scientifically proven therapeutic effects. Beta waves occur when thinking, Delta waves are produced when completely relaxed in deep sleep, Gamma waves are associated with high levels of thought and focus, and Theta waves are produced while sleeping or daydreaming.

Mind Games - The Meditation Mixes debuted exclusively on the Lumenate app in May in conjunction with Mental Health Awareness Month. Each of the nine Meditation Mixes has been paired with a unique, deeply immersive light sequence, using carefully selected flicker frequencies to accompany the mind-and-mood-altering sound. These singular, mind-altering sequences elevate the musical journey, deepen the sense of relaxation, and allow users to see, hear and feel the music like never before.

The Lumenate app uses the flashlight on the back of one's smartphone strobed at research-driven frequencies onto a person's closed eyes to neurologically guide them into a state of consciousness between that of deep meditation and psychedelics.

Launched in 2021, Lumenate has been on a mission to revolutionize the mental well-being space by making impactful altered states of consciousness more accessible than ever before. Though many are aware of the benefits of meditation, and the emergent field of psychedelic therapy, due to barriers of cost, time and legality, these benefits are inaccessible for most people. Lumenate is changing that, allowing users to reach these deep, explorative states instantly and effortlessly using only a smartphone.

Lumenate has worked alongside leading psychedelic researchers and musicians to create a series of experiences that help users to fully immerse in the present moment, reducing stress, ruminative thoughts, and brain chatter, and also from this mindset gain a new perspective on impactful topics. 93% of regular app users report a greater ability to feel present in the moment when using Lumenate with 94% reporting a positive impact on their mental wellbeing.

Though Lumenate has pushed the boundaries of what's possible, combining the latest scientific research with the latest mobile technology, the use of flicker to induce powerful altered states of consciousness is nothing new. In fact, it arguably dates back to the start of mankind and the deep relaxation triggered by seeing the flicker of the flame. Flicker however first emerged in the cultural sphere through Brion Gysin's Dreamachine which caught the imagination of the beat generation. It captured the minds of many, including Aldous Huxley, William Burroughs, Allen Ginsberg, Iggy Pop, Marianne Faithfull, David Bowie and many more. John Lennon himself had an early 'flicker machine' complete with goggles on his bedside table in New York, which allowed him and Yoko to effortlessly tap into these deeply meditative states.

John Lennon completed his song "Mind Games" after reading the 1972 book "Mind Games: The Guide to Inner Space," written by Robert Masters and Jean Houston. The book offered exercises to help people train their minds to focus on positivity by looking inward. The song was the title track of the album of the same name. A breakthrough album from him in which he employed the cream of the crop of New York session musicians-Mind Games is a fan favorite that remains a cult classic ever since its first release on October 29, 1973.

MIND GAMES - THE MEDITATION MIXES

3LP TRACKLISTING

LP1

Side A

1. Mind Games Meditation Mix - MIND (Binaural Gamma Waves 100Hz) (10:02)

2. Mind Games Meditation Mix - MAGIC (10:58)

Side B

1. Mind Games Meditation Mix - SPACE (8Hz Theta Binaural) (5:42)

2. Mind Games Meditation Mix - SEED (5:59)

3. Mind Games Meditation Mix - YES (6:03)

LP2

Side A

1. Mind Games Meditation Mix - SPIRIT (15Hz Beta Binaural) (5:36)

2. Mind Games Meditation Mix - LOVE ().5Hz Delta Binaural) (12:32)

Side B

1. Mind Games Meditation Mix - SURRENDER (23:41)

LP3

Side A

1. Mind Games Meditation Mix - PEACE (23:55)

Side B (ALL TRACKS 1.8 SECONDS)

1. MANTRA 1 (0:018)

2. MANTRA 2 (0:018)

3. MANTRA 3 (0:018)

4. MANTRA 4 (0:018)

5. MANTRA 5 (0:018)

6. MANTRA 6 (0:018)

7. MANTAR 7 (0:018)

8. MANTRA 8 (0:018)

9. MANTRA 9 (0:018)

Related Stories

John Lennon's Mind Games Ultimate Collection Previewed With New Video

John Lennon's Lost 'Help!' Guitar Sells For Record Price

D. A. Pennebaker Captures John Lennon's First Show Outside The Beatles In New 'Revival69' Doc

Ringo Starr Reunited with John Lennon's Lost 1965 Help! Guitar Found in an Attic After 50 Years

News > John Lennon