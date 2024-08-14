Life Is A Carnival: Last Waltz Tour 24 Announces All-Star Lineup

(EBM) Blackbird Presents is thrilled to announce Life is a Carnival: Last Waltz Tour '24. This epic tour continues the tradition of capturing the excitement of The Band's historic 1976 Thanksgiving concert at the famed Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco, hailed as the greatest live concert event of all time. This tour also celebrates the legacy of the Band's co-founder Robbie Robertson, and immediately follows the one-night-only concert celebration of Robbie at Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California on October 17, 2024, entitled "Life Is a Carnival: A Musical Celebration of Robbie Robertson".

The multi-city tour kicks off at the Warfield in San Francisco, CA, on October 19 and continues through November 2024, making stops at historic venues throughout the U.S. and Canada. Tickets go on sale August 16, 2024, at 10 AM ET at thelastwaltztour.live. Tour dates and venues are listed below. A portion of the proceeds from the tour will be donated to local charities.

Life is a Carnival: Last Waltz Tour '24 features a star-studded lineup led by Ryan Bingham, Jamey Johnson, Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers), Don Was, John Medeski, Dave Malone, Terence Higgins, Cyril Neville, Mark Mullins & The Levee Horns (featuring the original horn arrangements of Allen Toussaint). Additionally, Lukas Nelson will be joining the tour for three special shows in Colorado.

Over forty-five years ago, The Band performed their final concert to a sold-out crowd with a who's-who of music royalty in attendance. The evening culminated with "Don't Do It," The Band's cover of Marvin Gaye's "Baby Don't You Do It." After the last note, Robbie Robertson, The Bands' lead guitarist, songwriter, and a founding member said "Goodnight. Goodbye," walking off stage, forever immortalizing this epic event.

"This band, made up of these artists, playing these songs, is what Don and I dreamed of when we began planning this tour. Now the dream is a reality. Do not miss these shows!" says Keith Wortman, Creator and Producer of The Last Waltz Tour franchise.

The Last Waltz Tour is an annual touring franchise established by Blackbird Presents in 2016 at "The Last Waltz New Orleans: A Celebration of the 40th Anniversary of The Last Waltz", a two-night, sold-out concert event. "The last 30 minutes of The Last Waltz @SaengerNOLA was the best thing I've heard @jazzfest," said Keith Spera, music critic, The New Orleans Advocate.

The Last Waltz Tour 2024 Dates & Locations:

Tickets on sale August 16, 2024, at 10 AM ET at TheLastWaltzTour.live.

Saturday, October 19

The Warfield, San Francisco, CA

Tuesday, October 22

Revolution Concert House and Event Center, Boise, ID

Thursday, October 24

Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO

Friday, October 25

Boulder Theater, Boulder, CO

Saturday, October 26

Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek, CO

Tuesday, October 29

Orpheum Theater, Omaha, NE

Wednesday, October 30

Coronado Theatre, Rockford, IL

Friday, November 1

The Louisville Palace , Louisville, KY

Saturday, November 2

Brady Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

Monday, November 4

Count Basie Center for the Arts, Red Bank, NJ

Wednesday, November 6

Beacon Theatre, New York, NY

Thursday, November 7

The Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY

Friday, November 8

The Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY

Saturday, November 9

The Met Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

Tuesday, November 12

Orpheum Theatre, Boston, MA

Thursday, November 14

Proctors, Schenectady, NY

Friday, November 15

Kodak Center, Rochester, NY

Saturday, November 16

Meridian Hall, Toronto, ON

