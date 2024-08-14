The Lumineers Preview Their First Live Album With 'Gale Song (Feat. James Bay)' Video

(BHM) The Lumineers are thrilled to announce their first-ever live album, LIVE FROM WRIGLEY FIELD, which will be available digitally and as a 3LP vinyl set via Dualtone in the U.S. & Canada, and Decca for the rest of the world, on Friday, September 27.

The album was recorded on September 3, 2022, at Chicago's historic Wrigley Field during the final night of the two-time GRAMMY Award-nominated band's critically acclaimed BRIGHTSIDE World Tour. LIVE FROM WRIGLEY FIELD is heralded by today's premiere of "Gale Song (Feat. James Bay)," an electrifying rendition of the fan-favorite track from their 2016 RIAA Platinum-certified, worldwide #1 album CLEOPATRA. The live version features special guest vocals of GRAMMY Award-nominated singer-songwriter James Bay. The official live performance video is now streaming on YouTube.

The Lumineers are known for their soaring and energetic live performances, with sold-out shows in arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums worldwide. LIVE FROM WRIGLEY FIELD sees the band lighting up over the 41,000 lucky fans in attendance with an anthemic, foot-stomping journey through 25 greatest hits, chart-topping career favorites, and more. Among the set's innumerable highlights are joyful takes on classic hits like "Ho Hey," "Stubborn Love," "Gloria," "Brightside," and the RIAA 4x Platinum-certified "Ophelia," along with such beloved tracks as "Submarines," "Sleep On The Floor," "A.M. Radio," and more.

LIVE FROM WRIGLEY FIELD documents a landmark moment in The Lumineers' career, showcasing their sophisticated songcraft, exceptional musicianship and the deep sense of community they share with their fans that has affirmed them among the most popular and successful touring acts of their generation.

"Gale song has become a fan-favorite in a way we didn't see coming," says The Lumineers' co-founder Wesley Shultz. "It was beautiful to hear it in a new way with James Bay live during this show and much of our US tour."

In addition to extensive touring and the new live album, the band also recently collaborated with James Bay and Noah Kahan on Bay's new single, "Up All Night"

