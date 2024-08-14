The Melvins' Dale Crover and Ty Segall Deliver 'Spoiled Daisies'

(Speakeasy) The Melvins' Dale Crover shares a final preview of his forthcoming album, Glossolalia (Sept. 13, Joyful Noise Recordings), with today's release of "Spoiled Daisies" featuring a guest performance from Ty Segall.

"This one is about a psychedelic mushroom trip gone wrong. You're looking for spirituality through psychedelics but end up having a bad trip and are exiled from the Garden of Eden," Crover says of "Spoiled Daisies," a hard-grooving, riff workout that could slot in just as comfortably on a Melvins' set list as it does on Glossolalia. "Plus," Crover adds, "Ty Segall plays a raging, psychedelic guitar solo!"

Crover previously released two tracks from the forthcoming album: "Doug Yuletide," which Stereogum described as "grungy/poppy, chucking/swaggering rock," adding that it's the kind of song they would "expect to hear on a Queens Of The Stone Age album," and "I Quit," which has the bonus of Soundgarden's Kim Thayil lending his guitar playing to the five-minute standout. Consequence described the song as a "grungy slice of garage rock."

Glossolalia is arguably Crover's most focused statement yet as a solo artist. Taken as a whole, the new album shows that, just as the Melvins continue to grow and evolve into their fourth decade, Crover is also actively taking new steps as a solo artist. Amid the inspired babbling of Tom Waits, the glorious shredding of Segall and Thayil, contributions from Rob Crow (Pinback) and Crover's Altamont partner Dan Southwick, what stands out across the record is the sturdiness of Crover's vision. "It's just kind of like extra credit," he says about having a solo outlet apart from his main band - but as this record shows, his overall aesthetic hits just as hard as his legendary drum thunder.

