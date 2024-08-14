Walker Hayes Shares Song For His Kids 'Ball Player'

(Monument) Walker Hayes releases brand new track "Ball Player," which is a letter to Hayes' kids, and to dads everywhere. "Ball Player" is out today, celebrating the start of the Little League Baseball World Series finals.

In his own words, Hayes shares the story of the day the track was written: "My buddies Ben Hayslip, Rhett Akins and Ross Copperman showed up to write. I love writing with them because they're all dads. Both of Ben's boys are outstanding ball players. We always catch up on how our kids are doing in sports and what not.

"Ben told me his son, Camden, was struggling with some injuries, etc. One of those one step forward two steps back situations. I could really relate with how Ben was feeling. We also talked about our mistakes as fathers. Apologies we probably owed our sons over the years.

"It's truly humbling, as a father, when you can't find the words to lift your kids up when they're down. So, we wrote something for Camden that day. We wrote something for all our kids. Something we could take home that day and share with them. Reminding them their identity isn't what they produce on a ball field, on a court, at a job, etc. They're more than just ball players. God has indeed given them the gift of athleticism, but their purpose is bigger than baseball. We love em now & we're gonna love em later."

