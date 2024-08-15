Chris Stapleton, Jelly Roll, Kacey Musgraves and More For Austin City Limits

(CoakleyPRess) Five decades ago on October 17, 1974, Willie Nelson taped the pilot for the show that holds the title "the longest-running music program in television history." The trailblazing live music series Austin City Limits (ACL) is proud to announce its landmark 50th Anniversary broadcast season, featuring an all-star slate of returning favorites for the half-century milestone including Chris Stapleton, Juanes, Gary Clark Jr., Brittany Howard, Nickel Creek, Black Pumas, Maggie Rogers and The War And Treaty, alongside highly-anticipated debuts from Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll and Jacob Collier. Providing viewers a front-row seat to the best in music performance for 50 years, ACL returns on Saturday, September 28th at 7pm CT/8pm ET with a luminous hour from an American original, seven-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves. ACL airs weekly on PBS stations nationwide (check local listings) and full episodes are made available to stream online at pbs.org/austincitylimits immediately following the initial broadcast.

Produced by Austin PBS, and recorded live at ACL's studio home ACL Live in Austin, Texas, the program has earned its place in history. In May 2024, the show's longtime executive producer Terry Lickona was awarded public television's highest honor, The Beacon Award, presented by Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl. The esteemed award pays tribute to individuals whose work inspires Americans and enriches our nation, in keeping with the mission of PBS.

Golden, Texas native Kacey Musgraves returns for Austin City Limits golden anniversary season in her third series appearance. Musgraves shines in a radiant season premiere, with a collection of songs from her latest Deeper Well, alongside career highlights and songwriting tales. Two great Austin acts, Gary Clark Jr. and Black Pumas, get the ACL treatment in a thrilling hour of next-generation rock and soul. Grammy-winner Gary Clark Jr. makes his fourth appearance on the program with highlights from his powerful latest offering JPEG RAW and eight-time Grammy nominees Black Pumas sparkle with selections from their sophomore release Chronicles of a Diamond. Breakthrough singer-songwriters Maggie Rogers and Gracie Abrams share a buoyant hour: the Grammy-nominated Rogers illuminates with bountiful gems from Don't Forget Me in her second appearance while 2024 Grammy Best New Artist nominee Abrams makes her ACL debut with standouts from her chart-topping The Secret of Us.

A pair of virtuoso acts wow in an innovative hour: In his ACL debut, six-time Grammy-winning UK phenom, multi-instrumentalist and singer Jacob Collier performs highlights from his Djesse suite of albums and formative bluegrass trio Nickel Creek returns for the first time in a decade to showcase songs from their acclaimed Celebrants.

Powerhouse singer-songwriter Brittany Howard makes her second solo performance, dazzling with highlights from her recent What Now along with career gems in an epic hour. Grammy-nominated Nashville sensations Jelly Roll and The War And Treaty thrill in an electrifying installment. Jelly Roll makes a must-see ACL debut with highlights from his breakthrough smash Whitsitt Chapel and celebrated husband-and-wife duo The War And Treaty raise the roof with powerful vocals in their second appearance on the ACL stage.

Country superstar Chris Stapleton returns with a scorching, hourlong set of country-rock classics and new gems in a performance for the ages. Colombian icon Juanes returns for the first time in over a decade for an arena-worthy, hourlong performance, delivering an irresistible career-spanning set featuring selections from his acclaimed smash Vida Cotidiana, his 10th studio album and a career highpoint.

Join ACL as it kicks off its yearlong 50th anniversary celebration with a trio of Austin-based events: the 10th Anniversary Austin City Limits Hall of Fame honoring Garth Brooks taping on September 5, 2024; Austin City Limits 50th Birthday Bash on October 17, 2024, a Texas-sized outdoor concert event featuring a music legend to be announced shortly; and on November 21, the program will tape a primetime special, ACL Celebrates 50 Years, an all-star celebration featuring some of the brightest stars in the show's 50-year history as they return to the ACL stage for the occasion, set to air on PBS in 2025. The anniversary events are open to the public and celebrate the city and community that plays a starring role in the series. The Austin skyline is the famous backdrop for the weekly show and Austin music fans comprise the audiences featured in each episode's trademark crowd shots.

"We are beyond proud to celebrate such a milestone in ACL's growth and evolution," said ACL executive producer Terry Lickona. "The talent for the first half of the season is testament itself to what defines Austin City Limits - an eclectic mix of authentic, original music captured in an intimate setting and shared worldwide. ACL brings together the past, present and future of music!"

Season 50 Broadcast Line-Up (second half of season to be announced separately)

September 28 Kacey Musgraves

October 5 | Gary Clark Jr. | Black Pumas

October 12 | Maggie Rogers | Gracie Abrams

October 19 | Jacob Collier | Nickel Creek

October 26 | Brittany Howard

November 2 | Jelly Roll | The War And Treaty

November 9 | Chris Stapleton

November 16 | Juanes

