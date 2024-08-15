Clay Walker To Premiere Concert On SiriusXM's Prime Country

(117) Tune in tomorrow to hear country music star Clay Walker light up Music City with his electrifying performance and captivating storytelling on SiriusXM's Prime Country at noon ET. The exclusive concert event was recorded live at SiriusXM's Nashville studios.

Hosted by SiriusXM's Mike Terry, Walker entertains the audience with performances of fan favorites and his biggest hits, including "Live Until I Die," "If I Could Make a Living," along with his latest single, "I Know She Hung the Moon."

Terry and Walker engage in an insightful conversation about the multi-platinum artist's career and what he has in store for his fans in the future. The charismatic country artist also engages and interacts with the audience, answering questions about his dream duet partner, sharing his full-circle moment and more.

Don't miss this incredible concert event with one of country music's favorite entertainers!

Broadcast Schedule:

Friday, Aug. 16: Debut at noon ET

Friday, Aug. 16: 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 17: 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 18: 8 p.m. ET

Monday, Aug. 19: 3 a.m. ET

Related Stories

Paige King Johnson Reimagines Clay Walker's 'If I Could Make A Living'

Clay Walker Honored As A Pandora Billionaire

The Clay Walker Foundation Raises $2.6m For Multiple Sclerosis Research

Hear Clay Walker's New Single 'I Know She Hung The Moon'

News > Clay Walker