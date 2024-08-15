Drowning Pool, A Killer's Confession, Above Snakes and The Failsafe Plot No Authority Tour

(OMG) Drowning Pool, the iconic heavy metal band known for their electrifying performances and chart-topping hits, is thrilled to announce the No Authority Tour 2024 with special guests A Killer's Confession, Above Snakes and The Failsafe.!

This tour promises to be an adrenaline-fueled journey, featuring Drowning Pool's dynamic return with lead singer Ryan McCombs. Fans can also look forward to the release of brand new music, including their first new single with McCombs in 13 years. Keep an eye out in the next few weeks for this highly anticipated track!

Drowning Pool will be conducting on-site VIP packages. These VIPs will be sold on a separate platform and WILL NOT include a ticket to the show. All VIPs will need to purchase a show ticket for entrance.

9/27 Shreveport, LA - Strange Brew *

9/28 Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall *

9/29 Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life *

10/1 Oklahoma City - Beer City Music Hall

10/2 Roswell, NM - The Liberty

10/3 Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee

10/4 Anaheim, CA - Why Worry Fest *

10/5 Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd

10/6 San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

10/8 West Hollywood, CA - Whisky Go Go

10/9 Bakersfield, CA - 1933

10/11 Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

10/12 Eugene, OR - John Henry's

10/13 Sacramento CA - Aftershock *

10/15 Salt Lake City, UT - Leatherheads

10/16 Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

10/17 Cheyenne, WY - The Lincoln

10/18 St Joseph, MO - Time Out Event Center

10/19 Hochatown, OK - Hochatown Saloon

*indicates Drowning Pool only, no support.

Related Stories

Drowning Pool, A Killer's Confession and Moon Fever Launching Summer Tour

Moon Fever Announce Summer Dates With Drowning Pool, and A Killer's Confession

Saliva Recruit Drowning Pool, Adelitas Way and Any Given Sin For SNAFU Le Tour

Atreyu Take A Swim With 'Drowning' Video

News > Drowning Pool