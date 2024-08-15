Eva Under Fire And 30 Seconds To Mars Do Surprise Jam Of 'The Kill'

(SRO) Eva Under Fire, led by powerhouse vocalist Eva Marie, surprised audience members at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, MI last Thursday night, August 8, by joining iconic rock outfit 30 Seconds To Mars on stage during their "Seasons Tour." EVA sang alongside vocalist Jared Leto during the performance of their groundbreaking Double-Platinum hit single, "The Kill." EVA UNDER FIRE won an online contest held by 30 Seconds To Mars earlier this year after submitting their shattering rendition of "The Kill" from a recent taping at Sirius XM's NYC studios.

"Singing 'The Kill' with 30 Seconds To Mars meant the world to me," exclaims Eva. "30 Seconds To Mars is one of the bands I listened to when I was first discovering my love for rock music. To be up there on a massive stage with the man himself screaming my 2004 emo anthem was a nod to my younger self, like 'we made it!' The band's team was very kind. My bandmates were all able to come and support me. It was an incredible moment."

Lauded as one of SIRIUS XM's 2023 "Ones To Watch," Eva Under Fire are currently recording the follow-up to their acclaimed 2022 debut album Love, Drugs & Misery (Better Noise Music). Its deluxe version, which includes the Top 20 Active Rock radio-charting single "Unstoppable" featuring country/rock artist Cory Marks, was released in 2023 followed by a first pressing of the original record on vinyl.

Eva Under Fire have toured across the globe with acts including Bush, Bad Wolves, Pop Evil, Skillet, and Finger Eleven while also appearing at some of rock's biggest festivals (Aftershock, Inkcarceration, Rock Fest). They will next hit the stage at Rocklahoma on August 30.

Eva Under Fire substantially expanded their fanbase following EVA's featured appearance in the horror-thriller The Retaliators (Better Noise Films) and the inclusion of their single "Blow (ft. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills)" on the film's soundtrack. Their single, "Heroin(e)," was also featured on the soundtrack for the 2020 film Sno Babies (Better Noise Films) which saw astonishing results and to date has over 26 million streams.

