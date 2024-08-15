Lords Of The Trident Give Steve Winwood Classic 'Valerie' A Makeover

(Freeman Promotions) Lords Of The Trident are back with the third single off of their upcoming EP, 'V.G.E.P.' out October 1st, with "Valerie," a cover of the Steve Winwood classic. The single is accompanied by a music video, paying homage to the original.
Frontman Fang VonWrathenstein explains: "When I was a kid, the local mall arcade - 'Aladdin's Castle'- was a short bike ride from my house, so I basically grew up there. I remember parking my bike, entering the mall out of the hot summer air, and listening to the canned mall music being played over the tiny, ceiling-mounted speakers as I walked toward the arcade.
" More often than not, 'Valerie' by Steve Winwood would be playing as I reached the doors of Aladdin's Castle, where the busy noises of the arcade machines would overtake the sound of Mr. Winwood belting out the name of his lost lover.
"That's why, for whatever reason, I associate 'Valerie' with the childhood thrill of exchanging my quarters for tokens and challenging the latest video game. We wanted to pay homage to the original hand-painted video by attempting to recreate the look and feel (and aspect ratio!) of Steve Winwood's legendary music video. How'd we do? Let us know in the comments of the video!"
Singled Out: Lords of the Trident's Charlatan
New Motley Crue Music Coming 'Very, Very Soon'- The Breakup Song and Jeopardy Hitmaker Greg Kihn Dead At 75- The Killers Kick Off Las Vegas Residency- more
Metallica Expand 'Orion: A Tribute To Cliff Burton'- Gary Clark Jr. To Rock Austin City Limits TV- Soulfly To Headline The Max Cavalera Dynasty Show- more
Chris Stapleton, Jelly Roll, Kacey Musgraves and More For Austin City Limits- Russell Dickerson Gets Reflective With 'Bones The EP'- more
Caught In The Act: Metallica, Pantera, Mammoth WVH Rock Chicago
Quick Flicks: U.K. Subs - The Last Will and Testament of U.K. Subs (DVD + CD)
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar's Best Of All Worlds Tour Hits Chicago
Lollapalooza 2024 - Day Four Report
Road Trip: Special 'I'm Hungry!' Edition
New Motley Crue Music Coming 'Very, Very Soon'
Kings of Leon Launch Can We Please Have Fun tour
Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-1964: Eyes of the Storm Exhibit Announced
The Breakup Song and Jeopardy Hitmaker Greg Kihn Dead At 75
Stryper Share 'When We Were Kings' Video
Watch Bright Eyes' 'Rainbow Overpass' Video
Drowning Pool, A Killer's Confession, Above Snakes and The Failsafe Plot No Authority Tour
Riot Fest 2024 Returning To Douglass Park