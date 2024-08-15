Lords Of The Trident Give Steve Winwood Classic 'Valerie' A Makeover

(Freeman Promotions) Lords Of The Trident are back with the third single off of their upcoming EP, 'V.G.E.P.' out October 1st, with "Valerie," a cover of the Steve Winwood classic. The single is accompanied by a music video, paying homage to the original.

Frontman Fang VonWrathenstein explains: "When I was a kid, the local mall arcade - 'Aladdin's Castle'- was a short bike ride from my house, so I basically grew up there. I remember parking my bike, entering the mall out of the hot summer air, and listening to the canned mall music being played over the tiny, ceiling-mounted speakers as I walked toward the arcade.

" More often than not, 'Valerie' by Steve Winwood would be playing as I reached the doors of Aladdin's Castle, where the busy noises of the arcade machines would overtake the sound of Mr. Winwood belting out the name of his lost lover.

"That's why, for whatever reason, I associate 'Valerie' with the childhood thrill of exchanging my quarters for tokens and challenging the latest video game. We wanted to pay homage to the original hand-painted video by attempting to recreate the look and feel (and aspect ratio!) of Steve Winwood's legendary music video. How'd we do? Let us know in the comments of the video!"

