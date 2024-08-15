T.G. Sheppard Celebrates 45th Anniversary Of 'Last Cheater's Waltz'

(2911) Country music legend T.G. Sheppard is celebrating the 45th Anniversary of his #1 classic hit single "Last Cheater's Waltz," which was released in August 1979 on Warner Brothers Records. Written by Sonny Throckmorton and produced by Buddy Killen, "Last Cheaters Waltz" quickly became a fan favorite and was included on Sheppard's Top 5 album 3/4 Lonely. The record also contained hits "You Feel Good All Over" and "I'll Be Coming Back For More." Remaining one of his most requested singles, "Last Cheater's Waltz," set the pace for Sheppard's illustrious career, which has scored 22 #1 hits in total and continues to take him to stages coast to coast, including the world-famous Grand Ole Opry.

"I remember the day I heard the song for the first time through the wall of my producer, Buddy Killen's office," shares Sheppard. I knew instantly that it could be magical. There's no greater feeling than when you hear a tune that excites you so much that you can't wait to record it. Hits like this one don't come along often. I have been so fortunate."

T.G. Sheppard and acclaimed singer-songwriter and author Kelly Lang recently released their latest duets album, Chemistry: The Duets Collection. Sponsored by Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms, this release includes eleven love songs, several of which have never been recorded as duets. Classics such as "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing," "More Today Than Yesterday," and "It's Too Late," along with their recently released singles "You're Still The One," "Addicted to You" and "Because You Loved Me" help create a heartfelt collection that will continue to stand the test of time!

