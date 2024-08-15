Watch Bright Eyes' 'Rainbow Overpass' Video

() Bright Eyes have released a new video to accompany their track "Rainbow Overpass," from their forthcoming tenth studio album, Five Dice, All Threes, out on September 20th via Dead Oceans. The comic book-inspired visual, directed and animated by Nick Scott, sees the band, along with their comrades Alex Orange Drink, Corina Figueroa Escamilla, and Petra The Dog, trek across various backdrops in monochromatic black, white, and red until the speeding car drives off the eponymous rainbow overpass, illuminating the visuals in a mosaic of color.

The bright, punky anthem is propelled by acoustic guitar, horns, and fist-pumping gang vocals featuring Alex Orange Drink of The So So Glos, the accelerating tempo mirroring the quick-changing visuals in the music video.

Of the video concept, Alex Orange Drink says, "Rainbow overpass is a term coined by our friend to describe the passageway we all have to cross to get to the other side. To me, this song is about going through something dark & scary and refusing to let it kill you. The video reflects that in the near collision. Petra & Corina have the coolest energy in the car. Petra saves the day!"

The debut of the "Rainbow Overpass" video follows "Bells & Whistles," which was released in June to critical acclaim and immediately landed on national radio playlists globally.

The band has also unveiled that the So So Glos and Blondshell will be the support for their 2024 New York and Los Angeles shows respectively. Their massive North American tour for 2025 which will wind up the West Coast before canvasing the South and the East Coast before concluding in the Midwest. Full routing below.

Self-produced, and recorded at ARC Studios, in Omaha, Nebraska, Five Dice, All Threes is a record of uncommon intensity and tenderness, communal exorcism and personal excavation. These are, of course, qualities that fans have come to expect from Bright Eyes, nearly three decades into their career. The tight-knit band of Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nate Walcott tends to operate in distinct sweeping movements: each unique in its sound and story but unified by a sense of ambition and ever-growing emotional stakes. The beloved band's 10th studio album features guest performances from long time friends Cat Power, The National's Matt Berninger and The So So Glos' Alex Orange Drink. Even with this rich history behind them, these new songs exude a visceral thrill like nothing they have attempted before. Conor has always sung in a voice that conveys a sense of life-or-death gravity. At times throughout Five Dice, All Threes, you may feel worried for him; other times, he may seem like the only one with the clarity to get us out of this mess.

As is usual with Bright Eyes' work, the music comes loaded with subtext that invites deep listening-the signature touch of a band who has always honored the album as its own exalted work of art. With the new songs the trio embrace the elusive quality that has made them so enduring and influential across generations and genres, bringing their homespun sound from an Omaha bedroom to devoted audiences around the world. In Conor's songwriting lies a promise that our loneliest thoughts and feelings can take on grander shapes when passed between friends, blasted through speakers, or shouted among crowds. Five Dice, All Threes is as confessional and unguarded as Conor has sounded in years. Throughout these timelessly constructed yet unabashedly modern songs, he earns his place among a rare class of songwriters who have grown more fearless and boundless with age.

Bright Eyes on Tour:

Thursday, September 19 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT) with The So So Glos

Saturday, September 21 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest

Sunday, September 22 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

Friday, October 11 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater with Blondshell

Saturday, October 12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether (SOLD OUT) with Blondshell

Sunday, October 13 - Las Vegas, NV - Best Friends Forever Music Festival

Sunday, November 10 - Wolverhampton, UK - Wulfrun Hall

Monday, November 11 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

Tuesday, November 12 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

Wednesday, November 13 - Ghent, Belgium - Ha Concerts

Thursday, November 14 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria

Friday, November 15 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom

Saturday, November 16 - Weissenhauser Strand, Germany - Rolling Stone Beach

Monday, November 18 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fållan (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday, November 19 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret

Thursday, January 16 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Saturday, January 18 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound

Sunday, January 19 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

Monday, January 20 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Tuesday, January 21 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

Thursday, January 23 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Friday, January 24 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

Saturday, January 25 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

Sunday, January 26 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

Wednesday, February 26 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge

Thursday, February 27 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Friday, February 28 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

Saturday, March 1 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

Sunday, March 2 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live

Monday, March 3 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

Wednesday, March 5 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Friday, March 7 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham Theater

Saturday, March 8 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Sunday, March 9 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

Monday, March 10 - Richmond, VA - The National

Thursday, March 13 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

Friday, March 14 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns

Monday, March 17 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

Tuesday, March 18 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

Thursday, March 20 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

Friday, March 21 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

Saturday, March 22 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Thursday, April 3 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

Friday, April 4 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

Tuesday, April 8 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

Wednesday, April 9 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

Thursday, April 10 - Toronto, ON - History

Friday, April 11 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks

Sunday, April 13 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

Thursday, April 17 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

Friday, April 18 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Saturday, April 19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

Sunday, April 20 - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

Tuesday, April 22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

Wednesday, April 23 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

Thursday, April 24 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall

Friday, April 25 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Saturday, April 26 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

