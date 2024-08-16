Crobot Seek Bigfoot With 'Nothing' Video

(HER) With guitarist Chris Bishop having made the decision that Crobot needs "one of those "MTV-style videos," the band - Bishop, vocalist Brandon Yeagley, bassist Pat Seals, and drummer Dan Ryan - ventured out into the wilds of Pennsylvania's woods to do just that.

Crobot's brand new music video, "Nothing," not only demonstrates the band's ability to produce a seismic, sonic event, but to locate and feature one of the most sought-after legends in history - the seven-foot tall, hairy creature who stalks the woods - Bigfoot. The "Nothing" video is loud and bombastic, with an unanticipated, happy ending.

Crobot's upcoming album, Obsidian, is set for a September 13 release (Megaforce Records). Produced by Crobot, recorded at The Machine Shop Studios in Austin, TX, and engineered, mixed, and mastered by Alberto De Icaza, the 12 tracks on Obsidian dive into the deep, murky waters of the human condition, threading ancient myths with personal demons across its tracks. The band is currently on the final leg of its current U.S. tour - remaining dates are below.

September

12 Cannery Hall, Nashville, TN

13 Radio Room, Greenville,SC

15 Tally Ho Theater, Leesburg, VA

17 Lovedraft's Brewing Co., Mechanicsburg, PA

18 Empire Live, Albany, NY

19 The Webster, Hartford, CT

22 The Rockpile, Toronto, ON

26 Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY

October

1 Granada Theatre, Dallas, TX

2 Scout Bar, Houston, TX

3 Come and Take It Live, Austin, TX

6 Black Sheep, Colorado Springs, CO

8 The Nile Theater, Meza, AZ

9 Brick By Brick, San Diego, CA

10 Teragram Ballroom, Los Angeles, CA

11 House of Blues, Anaheim, CA

