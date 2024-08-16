Foster The People Return With 'Paradise State of Mind'

(Atlantic) Foster The People unveil their eagerly awaited new album, Paradise State of Mind, available now via Atlantic Records, which marks the band's first release in three years.

Produced by Foster The People lead singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Mark Foster and bandmate Isom Innis with contributions from Paul Epworth, Jack Pe-ate, Chrome Sparks and Asa Taccone, at studios in London and Los Angeles (including East West Studios' famed Studio Three, the room where The Beach Boys recorded Pet Sounds), Paradise State of Mind is further highlighted by such acclaimed tracks as "Chasing Low Vibrations," "Take Me Back" and the cosmically catchy first single, "Lost In Space." Hailed by Consequence for "(invoking) moments of psychedelia, the space age, the anthemic of the '80s, and dramatic disco strings," the latter track arrived alongside an official music video directed by award-winning filmmaker Rupert Holler and currently boasting over 1.2M views.

"I think the trickiest part about this record was trying to be authentic about what had been going on with me," says Mark Foster, "without writing something super dark and without glossing over it, either. Because, to me, it was really important that hope remain at the core of this whole thing. People need hope. I need hope. And when I think about what hope is - it's having the courage to walk towards something that you think can be better, while fully acknowledging the darkness and reality around you. That was the goal, walking into this album, which was actually really tricky - to make something that rang true to what was on my mind, but that had this much groove and that would be fun to dance to. You know, to me, they're like Trojan Horses, the message is hiding in the melody."

The band marked the arrival of Paradise State of Mind earlier this week with a sold-out pair of intimate live dates at New York City's Bowery Ballroom and Los Angeles, CA's The Roxy Theatre as well as an electrifying performance of "Lost In Space" on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Foster The People will continue to celebrate their new album with a top-billed appearance at Austin, TX's Austin City Limits Music Festival (Oct 4 & 11). In addition, Foster The People will visit England next week for a special in-store DJ set and signing session at London's Rough Trade East (August 21) and midnight DJ set in The Disco Room at Kingston Upon Thames's PRYZM (August 22). Upon their return, the band will hit San Francisco, CA's famed indie nightclub POPSCENE for a sold-out DJ set slated for September 5 at Rickshaw Stop. Further dates will be announced.

Related Stories

Watch Foster The People 'Chasing Low Vibrations.

Foster The People Stream New Song 'Take Me Back'

News > Foster The People