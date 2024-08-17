Alkaline Trio Release New Double A-Side Single

(NLM) If 11 tracks worth of Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs wasn't enough for you, your luck has taken a sweet and dark turn: Today marks the release of two all-new, previously unheard Alkaline Trio songs. "The Sacrifice" and "At Sickness" are now available everywhere as a double A-side digital single.
Additionally, "The Sacrifice" and "At Sickness" will be released October 18th as a limited edition 7" vinyl in two variants, available exclusively via alkalinetrio.com and RiseRecords.com.
Guitarist/vocalist Matt Skiba commented: "We are very excited to be releasing these two songs as a seven inch. Putting out an EP on 7" vinyl is something we haven't had the opportunity to do for a long time, so having two new songs to offer up on such a classic format is fun for us as vinyl enthusiasts. Both 'At Sickness' and 'The Sacrifice' were initially written and recorded for our Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs album and leaving them off the record wasn't an easy decision. It was done merely in the interest of the full-length's running time, which we wanted to keep under 40 minutes. We're psyched that these two numbers are being released and will be available on their own special format, no less."
Having just completed a run of nightly singalongs with some of the largest and most enthusiastic European crowds they've ever drawn, Skiba, bassist/vocalist Dan Andriano and drummer Atom Willard have been working the road nonstop since the January 26, 2024 release of Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs - the 10th Alkaline Trio album and first on Rise Records. The new songs have been meshing seamlessly with classics and deep cuts from landmark Trio works including Agony & Irony, Crimson, Good Mourning, From Here to Infirmary, Maybe I'll Catch Fire, Goddamnit and more, with the band in top form night after night.
