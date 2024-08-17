Hear Kenny Wayne Shepherd Take 'Long Way Down'

(PPR) Kenny Wayne Shepherd, the multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated preeminent blues-rock guitarist, has just unleashed his latest single "Long Way Down," a smoldering track that stands out as one of the most intense moments on his upcoming album Dirt On My Diamonds, Volume 2 out September 20th via Mascot/Provogue Records. "Long Way Down" takes listeners on a deep dive into a moodier, more introspective side of Shepherd's sound. With its gravelly textures and selective, searing guitar solo, "Long Way Down" is a testament to Shepherd's mastery of less-is-more. "It's the least flashy solo on the record, but it cuts deeper because of it," Shepherd reflects.

Dirt On My Diamonds, Volume 2 picks up where Volume 1 left off, pushing the boundaries of modern blues-rock while staying true to its roots. Shepherd wrote the material at the legendary FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, channeling the studio's storied history into the DNA of the album. "The whole reason we went down to Muscle Shoals was to soak up the vibe that's been left in that room for so many decades," Shepherd reflects.

Forced to hold back new material for the first time in his storied career, Shepherd admits that keeping these latest songs under wraps has been tough. "They're sounding great in rehearsals and we've been dying to get out there and play them," he says. Now at last, the standard-bearer for 21st-century rock 'n' roll is ready to put the cherry atop the Dirt On My Diamonds project with Volume 2.

"These are two unique albums that stand on their own," Shepherd considers, "but together, I think they make for such a compelling package. We've had tremendous success in my career and I'm so grateful for that. But even now, I still feel like there's always more to explore musically. I just want to keep pushing the limits."

The release of "Long Way Down" comes on the heels of a whirlwind summer for Shepherd. He recently brought his Backroads Blues Festival to Artpark in Lewiston, NY, where fans got an electrifying preview of his new material. The festival, which continues to travel across the country, is just one part of a packed schedule for Shepherd this year. As the summer winds down, he is gearing up to join the all-star lineup of the Experience Hendrix Tour this fall. Kicking off on September 19th in Seattle, WA, the tour will see Shepherd bringing his fiery guitar work to cities across the U.S., including Spokane, Santa Rosa, and Las Vegas, where fans can witness his dynamic performances celebrating the legacy of Jimi Hendrix.

'Dirt On My Diamonds, Volume 2' by Kenny Wayne Shepherd

1. I Got A Woman

2. The Middle

3. My Guitar Is Crying

4. Long Way Down

5. Never Made It To Memphis

6. Watch You Go

7. Pressure

Kenny Wayne Shepherd - Tour Dates

Thursday, September 12th - Arcada Theatre - St Charles, IL

Friday, September 13th - GLC Live at 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI

Saturday, September 14th - The Factory - Chesterfield, MO

Thursday, September 19th - Experience Hendrix - Seattle, WA

Friday, September 20th - Experience Hendrix - Spokane, WA

Saturday, September 21st - Experience Hendrix - Forest Grove, OR

Sunday, September 22nd - Experience Hendrix - Reno, NV

Wednesday, September 25th - Experience Hendrix - Santa Rosa, CA

Thursday, September 26th - Experience Hendrix - Saratoga, CA

Friday, September 27th - Experience Hendrix - Las Vegas, NV

Saturday, September 28th - Experience Hendrix - Highland, CA

Sunday, September 29th - Experience Hendrix - Tucson, AZ

Tuesday, October 1st - Experience Hendrix - Anaheim, CA

Thursday, October 3rd - Experience Hendrix - San Diego, CA

Friday, October 4th - Experience Hendrix - Mesa, AZ

Saturday, October 5th - Experience Hendrix - Albuquerque, NM

Sunday, October 6th - Experience Hendrix - Colorado Springs, CO

Wednesday, October 9th - Experience Hendrix - San Antonio, TX

Thursday, October 10th - Experience Hendrix - Houston, TX

Friday, October 11th - Experience Hendrix - Fort Worth, TX

Saturday, October 12th - Experience Hendrix - Tulsa, OK

Sunday, October 13th - Experience Hendrix - Shreveport, LA

Tuesday, October 15th - Experience Hendrix - Nashville, TN

Wednesday, October 16th - Experience Hendrix - Evans, GA

Thursday, October 17th - Experience Hendrix - Clearwater, FL

Friday, October 18th - Experience Hendrix - Pompano Beach, FL

Saturday, October 19th - Experience Hendrix - St. Augustine, FL

Related Stories

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band Delivers Dirt On My Diamonds Vol. 1,

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Says 'You Can't Love Me' With New Video

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Premieres 'Best Of Times' Video

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Announces U.S. Tour Dates

News > Kenny Wayne Shepherd